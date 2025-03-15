New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

The brief break following the Champions Trophy is coming to a close for several international teams, with New Zealand set to host Pakistan for a five-match T20I series starting on Sunday, March 16. The 1st T20I match of the series will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

This series will feature two teams that have made notable changes to their lineups.

New Zealand has experienced a somewhat erratic run in T20Is, with their most recent series being against Sri Lanka. In their latest T20I series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand managed to secure a 2-1 win, with the series spanning from December 2024 into January 2025. In the series before that, the teams had drawn 1-1. For this series, New Zealand will be led by Michael Bracewell, who has been appointed as the new T20I captain. With several of New Zealand's star players absent due to IPL commitments, Bracewell is stepping into the leadership role and will aim to make the most of this opportunity.

Check the WPL 2025 final Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE UPDATES here On the other hand, Pakistan has made a bold decision to drop two of their biggest stars, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, with Salman Ali Agha set to take over the captaincy. This decision opens the door for a number of young and promising players to showcase their talent and make an impact against a strong New Zealand squad.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11 today

Also Read

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Hay (wk), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, MS Chapman, Tim Robinson, DJ Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, KA Jamieson, Ben Sears

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Usman Khan (wk), Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan, H Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, SH Khan, S Afridi, Agha Salman (C), Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 44

New Zealand won: 19

Pakistan won: 23

No results: 2

Squads of both teams

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell , Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match take place?

New Zealand will take on Pakistan for the 1st T20I on March 16.

What is the venue of the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match?

New Zeaand's Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan.

At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I live toss will occur at 6:15 AM IST.

At what time will the NZ vs PAK 1st T20 match begin?

The live match time for New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I is 6:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match in Christchurch?

SonyLIV app and FanCode will provide the live streaming of NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match.