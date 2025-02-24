WPL 2025 RCB vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to their home stadium as they take on UP Warriorz at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 24. Table toppers RCB will be looking to get back to winning ways after starting off their home leg with a 4-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs UPW WPL 2025 match

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to offer ideal conditions for batting when Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on UP Warriorz Women. With its short boundaries and consistent bounce, the surface usually encourages high-scoring games. Batters will likely benefit from the conditions, especially in the second innings, where teams chasing a target may have an advantage.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Women’s T20 records

The first two matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season in the WPL saw RCB and UPW score around 170. UP Warriorz became the first team to defend their total in the WPL 2025 as well as they stopped Delhi Capitals from chasing 178 on the night.

