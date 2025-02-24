Women's Premier League 2025: RCB vs UP playing 11, live time, streaming

RCB, playing on their home turf, has had a solid start to the season, winning two out of their three matches. Their only loss came at the hands of Mumbai Indians, but they remain a strong contender. On the other hand, UP Warriorz are finding their rhythm after a shaky start. They registered their first win of the season in their previous game, cruising to a comfortable victory over the Delhi Capitals.

Both teams come into this match with their eyes set on further strengthening their positions in the tournament. With RCB's formidable squad and UP Warriorz gaining confidence, this clash is bound to offer plenty of excitement for the fans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women playing 11 today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probables): Smriti Mandhana (c), Dani Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur.

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probables): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry(w), Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor

RCB vs UPW head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 3

UP Warriorz Women won: 1

No results: 0

WPL 2025 points table WPL 2025 points table TEAMS PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU 3 2 1 0.835 L W W 4 MUMBAI INDIANS 3 2 1 0.61 W W L 4 DELHI CAPITALS 4 2 2 -0.826 L W L 4 UP WARRIORZ 3 1 2 0.233 W L L 2 GUJARAT GIANTS 3 1 2 -0.525 L W L 2

Squads of both teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Nuzhat Parween, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Pramila Rawat, VJ Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Charlie Dean, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

UP Warriorz Women Squad: Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma (C), Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel, Alana King

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women live toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the RCB vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

Royal CHallengers Bengaluru will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 24.

What is the venue of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2025 match?

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the RCB vs UPW match.

At what time will the live toss between RCB and UP take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru women vs UP Warriorz women toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs UPW WPL 2025 match begin?

The RCB vs UPW match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How can you watch the live streaming of RCB vs UPW in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.