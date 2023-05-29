Home / Cricket / IPL / News / In its 15th year, IPL had many firsts, including the impact player rule

According to experts, the high-scoring matches are a result of the newly introduced 'impact rule', which helps teams to bring in an impact player at any time of the game

Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
Premium
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
IPL 2023 has ended on a thrilling note, with the 16th season breaking a number of records. The season saw 3,248 boundaries (1,105 sixes and 2,143 fours), up from 3,079 in 2022.
There was a sharp increase in the number of 200s scored and chased, making it a high-scoring season. While the number of centuries scored touched 12, it was the first time that two players scored two consecutive 100s — Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans (GT) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB); and Virat Kohli of RCB against SRH and GT.

According to experts, the high-scoring matches are a result of the newly introduced ‘impact rule’, which helps teams to bring in an impact player at any time of the game.

“It has practically become a 12-player game and since the list of playing 11 is shared after the toss, it takes away the tactical aspect of it. The rule is beneficial, but requires some tweaks to have a better impact,” said Deep Dasgupta, former Indian cricketer and commentator.
Firsts for the game

36: Number of 200s scored
16: Number of 400s scored in a single match
1,105: Number of sixes hit this season
2,143: Number of fours hit this season
2: Number of two consecutive centuries scored this season
12: Number of centuries scored this season
1: Number of times the IPL final has been shifted to a reserved day (Monday)
Season in numbers

851:Runs by orange cap holder (Shubman Gill)
129: Highest individual score (Shubman Gill)
235: Highest team score (Chennai Super Kings)
59: Lowest team score (Rajasthan Royals)
28: Number of wickets by a purple cap holder (Mohammad Shami)
5/5: Best bowling figures (Akash Madhwal)
214: Highest target chased (By SRH and MI)

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

