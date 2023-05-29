In its 15th year, IPL had many firsts, including the impact player rule

There was a sharp increase in the number of 200s scored and chased, making it a high-scoring season. While the number of centuries scored touched 12, it was the first time that two players scored two consecutive 100s — Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans (GT) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB); and Virat Kohli of RCB against SRH and GT.

IPL 2023 has ended on a thrilling note, with the 16th season breaking a number of records. The season saw 3,248 boundaries (1,105 sixes and 2,143 fours), up from 3,079 in 2022.