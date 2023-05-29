

"The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact," announced the IPL via its Twitter account. Due to heavy rains in Ahmedabad, the final of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium was moved to the reserve day, Monday. It is the first time an IPL final has moved into a reserve day.



However, before it could materialise, the rain returned with even greater intensity. The covers were put on again, and fans scrambled back to take shelter as ponds of water started to take shape around the covers. A glimmer of hope came when the rain stopped around 8:55 PM, with the soppers swinging into action immediately to dry the ground and pitch area and ensure full overs were possible. The players began to warm up in anticipation of the start of the match, considering the cut-off time was 9:35 PM.



The incessant rain stayed late into the night, forcing the match to be moved to reserve day. "12:06 AM is the latest time we can start and the groundsmen have sort of given us an hour to mop up the ground. So if it's still raining at 11 o'clock, we are in a lot of trouble," said on-field umpire Rod Tucker to the broadcasters, as reported by news agency IANS.

CSK vs GT: What happens if rain washes out reserve day too?

The cut-off time rules on the reserve day remain the same as it was for Sunday. After 9:35 PM, the match officials will start reducing the overs with a possibility of a five-overs contest as late as 12:06 AM (IST). There will also be a chance to settle the matter with a super over for which the outfield and the pitch must be ready by 1.20 AM (IST).



According to this rule, Gujarat Titans will take home the trophy. It has bagged the top position after completing 14 games in the league stage. CSK finished second on the points table. But if no match is possible on the reserve day as well, the team that ranked higher on the points table at the end of the 70-match league phase will be declared the winner.