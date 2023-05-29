Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Shubman Gill's exceptional knock draws praise from Sachin Tendulkar

Shubman Gill's exceptional knock draws praise from Sachin Tendulkar

Talking about Gill's performance, Sachin Tendulkar said that the innings was nothing short of an unforgettable event

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shubman Gill's exceptional knock draws praise from Sachin Tendulkar

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Gujarat Titans' ace batsman Shubman Gill after he played an exceptional innings of 129 runs off only 60 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill hit seven fours and 10 sixes in what was one of the best knocks this season.
Talking about Gill's performance, Sachin Tendulkar said that the innings was nothing short of an unforgettable event. Taking to Twitter, "What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets,” Tendulkar said.

In a conversation with ABP News, Former Indian fast bowler, Atul Wassan said that he has a feeling that Shubman Gill will 'swallow' the iconic trio of Kohli, Rohit, and Dhoni as he gains experience as a cricketer.
Wassan went on to claim that MS Dhoni is the next in line for Gill to beat as Gujarat Titans are set to meet Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final.

"I feel next in line is Mahi. Even the Gujarat Titans team has looked excellent. Mumbai were in the game with Suryakumar Yadav there, but Gujarat have a good bowling depth as well. Despite coming in as a new team, they have made an impact. We had seen such excellence from CSK. Talking about Gill, he is a well-grounded player. Anyone could lose focus given the money and fame in IPL, but Gill has looked composed," he said.

Also Read

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

IPL 2023: CSK vs GT match sets record for highest-ever digital viewership

CSK vs GT IPL final 2023: Match postponed to reserve day amid heavy rain

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

Indian Premier League: Uncapped players look to carry the India baton ahead

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL Final Live, CSK vs GT: No play possible, match postponed for Monday

Topics :Shubman GillIndian Premier LeagueSachin TendulkarIndian CricketBS Web ReportsChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansCricket

First Published: May 29 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story