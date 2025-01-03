IND-AUS 5th Test Highlights: India's horrid run with bat continues at SCG

"There is no selfishness in our team." This was Jasprit Bumrah’s assertion at the toss when he revealed that Rohit Sharma had opted to rest in the team’s interest for the fifth Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. However, what followed after Bumrah chose to bat first suggested that the team’s issues went beyond Sharma's poor form or Rishabh Pant's ultra-aggressive batting, which had drawn criticism after the defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

It was the culmination of several factors — a lack of form at the top of the order and poor shot selection during key moments of the game.

The tensions that had led to some hard talk in the dressing room after the MCG loss were evident once again in Sydney.

While KL Rahul and Shubman Gill effectively threw their wickets away, Virat Kohli’s recurring vulnerability outside the off-stump was exploited yet again.

Rishabh Pant’s approach to the game in Sydney also revealed that the dressing-room discussions had affected his mindset. He restrained his natural instinct to bat aggressively, which not only curtailed his individual scoring but also hampered India's overall tally as they managed only 185 runs in 72.2 overs during their first innings, that too because of Bumrah using the long handle. Bumrah scored 22 runs off 17 deliveries.

A challenging wicket and Boland's precision

Also Read

The Sydney pitch, with its 7mm grass cover, made life difficult for the batters, as deliveries consistently beat the bat or struck the body. Scott Boland's precision was exemplary, with his economy rate hovering around one run per over at one stage.

Pant, known for his unorthodox shot-making that can disrupt a bowler’s rhythm, refrained from playing freely, which further slowed India's run-scoring. His subdued approach, though reflective of an attempt to adapt to the team's expectations, ultimately stifled the innings rather than stabilising it.

India vs Australia 5th Test: India 1st innings scorecard India 1st Inning 185-10 (72.2 ov) CRR:2.45 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c BJ Webster b SM Boland 10 26 1 0 38.46 KL Rahul c S Konstas b M Starc 4 14 0 0 28.57 Shubman Gill c S Smith b NM Lyon 20 64 2 0 31.25 Virat Kohli c BJ Webster b SM Boland 17 69 0 0 24.64 Rishabh Pant (WK) c P Cummins b SM Boland 40 98 3 1 40.82 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b M Starc 26 95 3 0 27.37 Nitish Kumar Reddy c S Smith b SM Boland 0 1 0 0 0 Washington Sundar c A Carey b P Cummins 14 30 3 0 46.67 Prasidh Krishna c S Konstas b M Starc 3 10 0 0 30 Jasprit Bumrah (C) c Starc b Cummins 22 17 3 1 129.41 Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 16 0 0 18.75 Extras 26 (b 11, Ib 9, w 0, nb 6, p 0) Total 185 (10 wkts, 72.2 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mitchell Starc 18 5 49 3 2 2.70 Pat Cummins 15.2 4 37 2 1 2.07 Scott Boland 20 8 31 4 0 1.46 Beau Webster 13 4 29 0 2 2.23 Nathan Lyon 6 2 19 1 0 3.17 India first innings fall of wickets in IND vs AUS 5th Test 11-1(KL Rahul 4.6)

17-2(Yashasvi Jaiswal 7.4)

57-3(Shubman Gill 24.6)

72-4(Virat Kohli 31.3)

120-5(Rishabh Pant 56.4)

120-6(Nitish Kumar Reddy 56.5)

134-7(Ravindra Jadeja 62.4)

148-8(Washington Sundar 65.6)

168-9(Prasidh Krishna 68.2)

185-10 (Jasprit Bumrah 72.2)

Pant takes the blows but stands tall before Boland had the last laugh

The Sydney Cricket Ground saw high drama as Rishabh Pant endured a barrage of brutal deliveries to remain unbeaten at 32 off 80 balls. The southpaw was struck multiple times—once on the bicep, twice in the abdomen, and even on his helmet—yet he soldiered on, displaying remarkable grit. Pant’s lone act of defiance came when he lofted debutant Beau Webster for a commanding straight six, offering a brief but electrifying glimpse of his usual flair.

Jadeja holds fort in a dour defence

Joining Pant at the crease, Ravindra Jadeja (11 off 50 balls) played a stoic hand, putting on 35 runs for the fifth wicket. However, the second session was painfully slow, with only 50 runs coming off 25 overs. The intent to stay put was clear, but the scoreboard pressure loomed large as the Australian bowlers maintained their iron grip.

Top order crumbles under overcast skies

India’s decision to bat first, despite overcast conditions, backfired as the top order wilted once again. KL Rahul (4 off 14 balls) succumbed early, lured into flicking a half-volley from Mitchell Starc straight to square leg. His dismissal set the tone for a difficult morning session.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) was next to fall, squared up by Scott Boland’s impeccable back-of-length delivery that reared up with just enough movement to find the edge. Debutant Webster made no mistake at slip, sending Jaiswal back as India slumped further.

Gill’s lapse leaves India reeling

Shubman Gill (20 off 64 balls) was the only opener who looked comfortable at the crease, crafting a composed innings over nearly two hours. But disaster struck on the last ball before lunch when Gill attempted an ambitious charge against Nathan Lyon and edged the ball to first slip. It was a careless mistake at a crucial juncture, deepening India’s woes.

Kohli’s off-stump demons return

Virat Kohli’s lean patch continued in agonising fashion. The Indian talisman was greeted with boos as he walked to the crease and nearly departed off his first ball, surviving only due to a contentious third-umpire review that ruled Scott Boland’s edge-grabber had touched the ground. However, his reprieve was short-lived. Boland struck again post-lunch, coaxing Kohli into another jab outside off-stump, resulting in a familiar slip-cordon dismissal. Kohli managed just 17 off 69 balls—a stark reminder of his vulnerability in the channel outside off.

Boland’s brilliance keeps India on edge

Scott Boland was the standout bowler, delivering a masterclass in accuracy and patience. At one point, his economy rate was a miserly one run per over, and his relentless pressure cracked open India’s fragile top order. Beau Webster’s debut was also promising, as he claimed his maiden catch and bowled with composure.

Pant’s resilience amid mounting pressure

Despite the blows and the burden of expectations, Pant offered flickers of hope. His back-cut boundary against Lyon just before tea was a small but crucial statement of intent. However, his tempered approach—possibly influenced by stern post-Melbourne discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir—was evident, as he avoided his trademark counter-attacks barring rare moments.