IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

The India vs England 2024 Tests have gone interesting. With 10-day break between the 2nd & 3rd Test, check here what could be India squad & Playing 11 for the 3rd test in Rajkot, starting February 15

Update on Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj ahead of India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi

5 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
India will likely face England's Bazball threat for the remainder of the series without its most experienced batter, Virat Kohli. If reports have to be believed, Kohli is still unavailable for selection for the third and fourth Tests. 

The news agency PTI has reported, quoting a BCCI source, that Kohli is set to miss the Rajkot and Ranchi Test due to personal reasons. 

"The BCCI has time and again made it clear that when it comes to family matters, it stands firmly behind the cricketer, and it will be Virat's call when he is ready to make a comeback. As of now, it looks unlikely that he will play in the series," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

How does the absence of Virat Kohli hurt India?

Kohli has been the backbone of India's batting line-up. Whether he scores or not, his presence keeps the opposition on their toes, and his role as former India captain also helps the captain with his cricketing brain. 

However, India has been missing its charismatic batter the most during the India vs England series. With Kohli gaining his form back in the ODI World Cup, his ability to deal with spinners and play an anchor role in the middle is needed to stop the batting collapse. 

Check India vs England 3rd Test match details here

In the absence of Kohli, the inexperienced Indian batting lineup has failed miserably against England's spinners. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also looked clueless against James Anderson. 

If it has not been Jaiswal's double century in the first innings and Gill's century in the second innings, India could have faced another defeat in the series.

Virat Kohli runs against England

India vs England Test series schedule
Matches Time (IST) Date Venue Result
1st Test - started on Jan 25 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad England won by 28 runs
2nd Test - started in Feb 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam India won by 106 runs
3rd Test 09:30:00 Feb 15-19 Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot TBD
4th Test 09:30:00 Feb 23-27 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi TBD
5th Test 09:30:00 07/03/11 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala TBD

India cricket team injury news ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

KL Rahul fitness update and his return to India Playing 11

KL Rahul likely to return to India Playing 11 for the third Test as he is expected to regain his fitness in the coming days. With Rahul back in the mix, India's batting order will get the much-needed boost. 

Ravindra Jadeja fitness update

Ravindra Jadeja is all but out of the India vs England Test series. However, he has been recovering well.

Bumrah's workload management and return of Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has been another major concern following the India lynchpin's 33 overs burst for a nine-wicket haul in the Vizag Test, which helped India level the five-match series.

With the result of the Rajkot Test certainly shaping the winner of the series, it will not be easy for the management to rest its premier bowler. Inevitably, he won't play in the following match in Ranchi, which is scheduled to begin three days after the third Test, if he plays in Rajkot.


After getting time off due to workload in Visakhapatnam, Mohammed Siraj will return, and Mukesh Kumar will almost definitely be dropped from India's XI for the Rajkot Test.

India Playing 11 vs England for the second Test

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

BCCI have not announced the India squad for the remaining three Test matches against England yet.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

