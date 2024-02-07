IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history

Batters win you matches, but bowlers win you tournaments might be cliché, but it stands true in almost all formats of the game. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) too, this has mostly been true, albeit the fact that the leading wicket-taker in the history of the tournament has remained trophyless so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal, who started with Mumbai Indians in 2013 and travelled down south to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has now moved northward to Rajasthan Royals on the western borders of India and has always been among the wickets.

No matter which side he is playing for or against and no matter the grounds - whether they are small and batting friendly like M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru or bowling friendly like the one in Chepauk, Chennai - Chahal will strike with his variation and pace change leg break.

The 33-year-old has claimed 187 wickets in just 145 matches at a brilliant average of 21.69 and an amazing strike rate of 16.97. With an economy rate of below 8 (7.63), Chahal becomes an automatic inclusion in any playing XI in T20s.

Dwayne Bravo

Second on the list is Dwayne Bravo of the West Indies. Holding the record for most wickets in a single season jointly with Harshal Patel, Bravo picked 32 wickets for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2013 but was unable to lead them to the trophy as they lost to his former team Mumbai Indians in the final.

This feat apart, the man from Trinidad and Tobago has done wonders with the ball, picking 183 wickets in 161 games at an average of 23.82 and a strike rate of 17.05. He might be the most expensive of all the bowlers in the list of top-five, but he more than made up for it with top-class fielding efforts and crucial runs with the bat.

Piyush Chawla

Third on the list is yet another leg spinner, and it is the wily old fox from Uttar Pradesh - Piyush Chawla. Chawla, who was brought back into the main scene by Mumbai Indians in the 2023 edition of the league, has picked up 179 wickets in 181 matches, which includes 22 wickets in the last season, where he single-handedly tried to bring Mumbai back into the Playoffs race.

This was his best season ever with the ball, with the previous best being the inaugural season of 2008 where he picked up 17 wickets for Kings XI Punjab.

Amit Mishra

It is a list dominated by leg spinners and next on it is Amit Mishra. The leg-break bowler who played for India in all three formats, has been plying his trade in the league even at the age of 42 years.

Having made his debut as a 26-year-old for Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season, Mishra has come a long way, picking 173 wickets in 161 matches at an average of 23.87 and a strike rate of 19.42. He has four four-wicket hauls and is only the second player alongside Chahal in the list to have a five-wicket haul.

Ravichandran Ashwin

The list is completed by the best Test bowler of the lot. Ashwin, with 171 wickets in 197 matches, is in the fifth position in the all-time highest wicket-takers of the Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old is also the only off-spinner on the list and has an average of 28.67 and a strike rate of 24.53. Ashwin has played for Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and is currently with the Rajasthan Royals.

