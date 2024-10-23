Zimbabwe to India: Full list of highest team total in T20 Internationals

Highest Team Totals in T20Is Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date Zimbabwe 344/4 20 17.2 1 Gambia Ruaraka Sports Club, Nairobi 23/10/24 Nepal 314/3 20 15.7 1 v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/23 India 282/4 19 14.84 1 v Bangladesh Hyderabad 12/10/24 Afghanistan 278/3 20 13.9 1 v Ireland Dehradun 23/02/19 Czech Rep. 278/4 20 13.9 1 v Turkey Ilfov County 30/08/19 Malaysia 268/4 20 13.4 1 v Thailand Hangzhou 02/10/23 England 267/3 20 13.35 1 v West Indies Tarouba 19/12/23 Australia 263/3 20 13.15 1 v Sri Lanka Pallekele 06/09/16 Sri Lanka 260/6 20 13 1 v Kenya Johannesburg 14/09/07 India 260/5 20 13 1 v Sri Lanka Indore 22/12/17 South Africa 259/4 18.5 13.75 2 v West Indies Centurion 26/03/23 Czech Rep. 258/2 20 12.9 1 v Bulgaria Marsa 12/05/22 West Indies 258/5 20 12.9 1 v South Africa Centurion 26/03/23 Japan 258/0 20 12.9 1 v China Mong Kok 15/02/24 Denmark 256/5 20 12.8 1 v Gibraltar Waterloo 29/06/22 New Zealand 254/5 20 12.7 1 v Scotland Edinburgh 29/07/22 Japan 253/4 20 12.65 1 v Mongolia Sano 08/05/24 Zimbabwe set a record for the highest team total in T20I history, scoring 344 for 4 against Gambia in the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier. Captain Sikander Raza, who has played for Punjab Kings in the IPL, dazzled with an unbeaten 133 off just 43 balls, hitting 15 sixes. This surpassed Nepal's previous record of 314 runs against Mongolia in the Asian Games last year. Overall, Zimbabwe struck 27 sixes and 30 boundaries in their innings.

Although Raza's 15 sixes are impressive, they fall short of the T20I record of 18 sixes held by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia. The ICC's decision to grant T20I status to all member nations has led to numerous record-breaking performances, especially when less experienced teams face stronger opponents.

Additionally, Zimbabwe's total surpasses the highest score in T20Is among Test-playing nations, previously held by India with 297 for 6 against Bangladesh earlier this month. On the other hand, Gambia's Musa Jobarteh became the most expensive bowler in T20I history, conceding 93 runs in 4 overs, surpassing the previous record of 75 runs by Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha.