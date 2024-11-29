IND vs AUS: Need better footwork while playing with pink ball, says Pujara

The Indian cricket team, after an exhilarating win over Australia in the first Test of the ongoing five-match India vs Australia series, is ready to settle the score in Adelaide during the second Test starting Friday, December 6. The last time India played in Adelaide was in 2020, when they were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 by the Aussie bowlers. While the Indian batters are looking in much better shape this time around, Cheteshwar Pujara, who was part of the Indian squad in the 2020 Test, in conversation with Star Sports, emphasized that India needs to have better footwork while playing the day-night Test with the pink ball. He also suggested that KL Rahul should bat at number three, while asking Shubman Gill to bat at number five.

Challenges of the Pink Ball Test

Looking ahead to the upcoming Pink Ball Day-Night Test, Pujara acknowledged the unique challenges posed by the pink ball. He explained that players need quicker footwork and more reaction time because the ball skids faster and comes onto the bat with more pace compared to the red ball. Recognizing Australia’s strong record with the pink ball—having won all their matches with it so far—Pujara emphasized that the series could see a strong response from the hosts, who would be eager to level the series. However, he remained confident in India’s performance, noting that their dominance in the first Test would make for an exciting and closely contested match.

Batting Adjustments for Second Test

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Watch Rohit bats in nets for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide Pujara highlighted that KL Rahul, who has shown strong form in recent matches, should continue in the top order. He suggested Rahul could play in the top three, which he feels would be beneficial for the Indian team. With Rohit Sharma confirmed to open the innings, the lineup would also see Shubman Gill batting at number five. Pujara explained that this positioning would allow Gill to face the ball when it is slightly older, giving him more time to play his natural attacking game. As a result, Rishabh Pant could come in at number six, making it easier for him to bat when the ball has softened.

More From This Section

No changes needed in bowling lineup

When asked about potential changes to India’s bowling attack, Pujara was confident that there was no need for any alterations following the team's excellent performance in the first Test. He praised the contributions of Washington Sundar, who had taken two wickets, and commended the performances of Harshit Rana and Nitesh Reddy. Additionally, Pujara noted that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had bowled exceptionally well and should continue in the next match.