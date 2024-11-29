India vs PM XI live time (IST), squads, live streaming and telecast details

The Indian cricket team, before heading to Adelaide Oval for the second Test, which starts on December 6, of the 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia Test series) pit stop at Manuka Oval in Canberra for a two-day tour game against the Australia Prime Ministers XI from Saturday, November 30. India vs PM XI tour game will begin at 9:10 AM IST on Saturday. The India vs PM XI tour game will be played with a pink ball as a preparation for the Day/Night Test. The visitors, running high on confidence after a historic 295-run win in the first Test at Perth, will be hoping to avenge their loss in 2020 at the same venue after being dismissed for just 36.

ALSO READ: Is the Indian cricket team a better team away from home? What the stats say The biggest development for India will be the availability of their regular skipper, Rohit Sharma, who will get much-needed game time before the second Test after missing the first Test due to personal reasons. Shubman Gill may also feature in the game, as he was seen hitting the nets in Canberra after missing the first game due to injury.

It will also be interesting to see where KL Rahul will bat after his heroics as an opener in Perth. On the other hand, the Australia Prime Ministers XI will have some big names taking the field for them, such as former Aussie opener Matt Renshaw, along with some talented Under-19 and domestic stars. The team will be led by Sam Harper.

PM XI vs India: Full Squad

Prime Ministers XI Squad: Jack Edwards (c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, Jem Ryan.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal.

India vs PM XI LIVE TIME, India Tour game Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will the PM XI vs India tour game begin?

The two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India will begin on Saturday, November 30.

Where will the PM XI vs India tour game take place on November 30?

The two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India on November 30 will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the toss for the PM XI vs India tour game take place?

The toss for the two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India on November 30 will take place at 8:40 AM IST.

What time will the PM XI vs India tour game start?

The two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India on November 30 will start at 9:10 AM IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the PM XI vs India tour game in India?

Star Sports will live telecast the two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India on November 30.

Where to watch the live streaming of the PM XI vs India tour game in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India on November 30 via its app and website.