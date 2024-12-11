Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Hazlewood defends Siraj amid Head's dismissal row

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Hazlewood defends Siraj amid Head's dismissal row

Drawing parallels to Indian stalwart Virat Kohli, Hazlewood described Siraj as someone who wears his heart on his sleeve

Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood

Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the intensity between India and Australia in a five-match Test series, also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood hailed his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Mohammed Siraj as a spirited force in the cricketing world.
 
Speaking to IND vs AUS Test series broadcasters Star Sports, Hazlewood reflected on his time at RCB and shared a heartfelt tribute to Siraj. "He's great! I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He's probably the leader of the attack there, to a degree," Hazlewood began, his admiration evident. 
 
 
Drawing parallels to Indian stalwart Virat Kohli, Hazlewood described Siraj as someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. "He’s another one who’s a bit like Virat—very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up. All that sort of stuff," he said, painting a vivid picture of Siraj’s electric presence on the field.
 
The Australian pacer also praised Siraj’s recent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has consistently delivered fiery spells. "He bowls some serious spells in the IPL in the last few years for sure," Hazlewood said, underlining the Indian bowler’s rise as a formidable force in white-ball cricket.
 
Beyond the numbers and accolades, Hazlewood emphasised what sets Siraj apart—a vibrant personality that energises those around him. “He’s just a good character, I think, and it’s good to see sometimes,” he concluded, leaving no doubt about the respect Siraj commands among his peers.    Hazlewood is expected to return to Australia Playing 11 for the 3rd Test which starts on December 14. IND vs AUS 3rd Test will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match will start at 5:50 AM IST.
 

Also Read

Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS: Mark Taylor criticises Md Siraj's premature celebrations

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: ICC set to punish Siraj, Head after Adelaide showdown

Bumrah

IND vs AUS: Rohit urges team to support Bumrah, defends Rana and Siraj

Head vs Siraj controversy

Siraj on Head dismissal controversy: 'Celebration was not disrespectful'

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: Watch how Siraj's heated sendoff to Head sparks controversy

Topics : Mohammed Siraj India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon