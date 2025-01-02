Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Will Rohit Sharma play the Sydney Test? Coach Gambhir deflects question

After the press conference, Gambhir was seen having a long converastion with India vice captain Jasprit Bumrah while Rohit Sharma and other players were up.

Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir
Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
As the Border Gavaskar Trophy is about to enter its fifth and final Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground, reports are suggesting thet Team India skipper Rohit Sharma could eventually be dropped from the Test, which is scheduled to start from January 3.
 
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media for only the 2nd time during the series and was asked to give his thoughts on what could the playing 11 for the side could look like.
 
When asked about if Rohit will play or not, he said "We will take Playing XI call after looking at pitch tomorrow (On the match day)." 
 
Gambhir lashing out at Team India
 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly unleashed his frustration on the team for ignoring the carefully laid-out plans and failing to adapt to the match situation. Gambhir, visibly exasperated, challenged the players for putting their individual instincts above the collective strategy, criticizing their misguided interpretation of playing their ‘natural game.’ 
 
While he refrained from naming names, his pointed remarks seemed to take aim at young stars like Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom perished attempting reckless shots during the second innings. The coach’s seething criticism made it clear – the team’s chaotic approach was a far cry from the disciplined execution needed for success. 
 
When asked about the rumours about the heated talks, Gambhir said "Conversations happen between individuals, should stay between them" 
 
The pictures that emerged ahead of the team's training session at the SCG also showed Gautam Gambhir having a long and intense chat with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
 
Rohit Sharma's dismal form for India  Team India skipper hasn't been in top form lately and has ended up scoring in single digits after his return to the eleven in the 2nd Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. His recent showing in Test cricket has been all but disappointing for Team India. 

With the opener struggling to make significant contributions in his last several innings. In his past ten innings, Sharma has often failed to convert starts into big scores, with multiple single-digit scores. His inconsistency with the bat has raised concerns, particularly as he has been unable to adapt to varying match situations, often falling prey to rash shots. As India’s captain, his performance in this format is crucial, and the team will be hoping for a turnaround as they look to maintain their competitive edge in future Test series. 

Rohit Sharma Test runs at Sydney Cricket Ground
Span Matches Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 0
2015-2021 2 4 0 170 53 42.5 0 2 0

Rohit's last 10 Test innings shows why the skipper could see his name being striked out of the eleven who will face the Aussies in order to try and level the series and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy this time too.

Rohit Sharma last 10 Test innings
Test Innings 1 Innings 2
4th Test vs AUS 9 (40) 3 (5)
3rd Test vs AUS 10 (27) -
2nd Test vs AUS 3 (23) 6 (15)
3rd Test vs NZL 18 (18) 11 (11)
2nd Test vs NZL 0 (9) 8 (16)
1st Test vs NZL 2 (16) 52 (63)
2nd Test vs BAN 23 (11) 8 (7)
1st Test vs BAN 6 (19) 5 (7)
5th Test vs ENG 103 (162) -
4th Test vs ENG 2 (9) 55 (81)

 

 

Topics :Rohit SharmaGautam GambhirIndia vs Australia

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

