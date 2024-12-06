IND vs AUS: Aussies wear black armbands in memory of Hughes and Redpath

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australian players on Friday wore black armbands during the second pink-ball Test against India here in memory of former cricketers Phillip Hughes and Ian Redpath.

Mitchell Starc, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Photo: AP | PTI
Press Trust of India Adelaide
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Former Australia opening batter Hughes died in 2014 after being struck on the head by a short ball during a Sheffield Shield match. Redpath, also an opener, passed away earlier this month.  CHECK INDIA Vs AUSTRALIA LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND 2nd TEST Day 1 full scorecard here

Cricket Australia had earlier decided to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Hughes during the day/night match.

A documentary on the life of opening batter was also displayed at the Adelaide Oval before the start of play.

Games in the Sheffield Shield last week also saw players wear black armbands to mark the passing of the New South Wales player.

Hughes played 26 Tests for Australia since making his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in February 2009. He also played 25 ODI matches between 2013 and 2014 and a lone T20I.

Redpath passed away on December 1 at the age of 83 following an illness. He played 66 Tests and five ODIs for Australia between 1964 and 1976.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

