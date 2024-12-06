Brook's century has England on top after Day 1 of 2nd test vs New Zealand

Harry Brook played the role of New Zealand's nemesis with flair on Friday, reaching his eighth test century as England finished in a strong position after the first day of the second test.

Brook's fast-paced innings of 123 included a century from 91 balls and set the tempo of a day on which 346 runs were scored and 15 wickets fell.

New Zealand finished in trouble at 86-5 in reply to England's 280, having lost Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindar, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell before stumps. Tom Blundell was 6 not out and nightwatchman Will O'Rourke was unbeaten on 0.

Williamson appeared typically solid until he was caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope from the bowling of Brydon Carse for 37. Carse had bowled Williamson when he was 20 only to be denied when replays showed he had over-stepped.

Brook made the difference in the first test which England won by eight wickets, going to the crease at 45-3 and making 171 to deliver a commanding first-innings lead.

On Friday he strode out onto the Basin Reserve with England at 26-3 after New Zealand's seamers had dominated the first hour. He left in the last over before tea, run out after having hit five giant sixes and 74 runs from boundaries.

England was 259-7 when Brook was out and, gradually losing momentum after his departure, was finally all out in 53.4 overs. The tourists would have hoped for more but it was a reasonable effort on a lively pitch and after being 43-4 after an hour. New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Day 1 video highlights

Brook helped England loosen New Zealand's strong early grip on the match and his innings was put in perspective by New Zealand's struggles on a drying pitch in the last hour.

He took three runs from the first nine balls he faced in deference to England's precarious position when he went to the crease. Matt Henry had taken two wickets in his first four overs, all of which were maidens, as the ball seamed sharply on a greenish pitch.

Ben Duckett was caught by Latham at second slip in Henry's second over and Zak Crawley, who had opened the England innings at reckless pace hitting a six from the last ball of the first over, was bowled for 17 when England was 21-2.

Joe Root was out with the total only 26, brilliantly caught by Mitchell at second slip from the bowling of Nathan Smith, then Jacob Bethell (16) fell to Smith with the total 43.

As he did in Christchurch a week ago, and at the Basin Reserve in February 2023 when he made 186, Brook seized control of a test against New Zealand. At the end of his innings Friday, Brook had scored 437 runs against New Zealand in only six test innings at an average of 72.8.

He worked his way cautiously, with a single boundary, to 10 runs from 17 balls and then it began: he sent the 19th ball he faced soaring over extra cover, over the embankment fence and out into the street.

There was another six and five fours in his half century from 37 balls and he found a like-minded partner in Pope, with whom he rushed to a half-century partnership from 37 balls and century stand from 97 deliveries.

Four of Brook's sixes were lofted over cover or extra cover, including one from the bowling of spinner Glenn Phillips who hopefully shouted catch before turning to see the ball disappear into the street.

Pope made 66, including a half century from 65 balls, before he was caught by Ravindra from the bowling of O'Rourke at the end of a partnership which produced 174 runs in just over 36 overs.

Brook had played at missed at times, as did all batters on a seaming pitch. But he looked impregnable, reaching 123 from 115 balls in 194 minutes, when he finally was run out from a direct throw in the 53rd over.

Smith finished with 4-86, O'Rourke took 3-49 and Henry, who was the best of New Zealand's bowlers, ended with 2-43.

Carse had 2-28 at stumps after taking 10-106 in the first test.