IND vs AUS - Bumrah taught Konstas Test cricket's challenges: Simon Katich

The beauty and unpredictability of Test cricket will gradually be understood by young Sam Konstas, as was demonstrated to him by Jasprit Bumrah during the Boxing Day Test’s second innings, following the fiery fifty scored by the debutant in the first innings, believes former Australian opener Simon Katich.

It was emphasised by Katich, who represented Australia in 56 Tests between 2001 and 2010, that Konstas's unconventional batting style should be retained, as no expectations of a polished, finished product should be placed on a 19-year-old.

“It must be acknowledged that it’s tough, and hype is inevitable when a 19-year-old debuts, given the rarity of such an achievement at that age,” Katich remarked during an interview with PTI.

A score of 60 from 65 balls had been secured by Konstas in the first innings. His audacious shot selection was highlighted, including a conventional lap scoop for six, a reverse lap scoop behind square against Bumrah, and a towering six over mid-wicket after stepping down the track—all executed within a single over.

However, the debutant was undone in the second innings by a perfect off-cutter bowled by the world’s best fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, resulting in a dismissal for 8.

“What had been showcased by him in the first innings at the MCG was extraordinary courage, especially considering the challenging conditions and the task of countering arguably the series’ best bowler—Jasprit Bumrah.

“Yes, he countered Bumrah with the ramp shot, which was unconventional, but it must be acknowledged that the game is evolving in new directions.

“In the second innings, it was shown to Konstas that Test cricket is far from easy. Conditions change constantly, and dealing with a bowler like Bumrah becomes a formidable challenge.

“With his youth at 19, no one anticipates perfection from him. There is much for him to learn and gain through experience, but his potential and talent are evident,” stated Katich, who amassed 10 Test centuries for Australia, including two against India.

When asked whether aspects of David Warner’s aggression are mirrored in Konstas, it was noted by Katich that the similarity is limited to temperament and game plan.

“There are indeed similarities in terms of temperament and modern-day strategic thinking, but stylistically, Konstas is entirely different. His greater height allows him to advance down the track and disrupt a bowler’s length.

"This isn't to say Warner couldn't do so, but they are distinct players. It is crucial for Konstas to remain true to his unique style throughout his career," it was advised.

Time for selectors to reconsider Marsh

It was agreed by Katich that Mitchell Marsh’s role in the team must be evaluated if contributions with the ball are not being made, particularly given the all-rounder’s lacklustre batting performances.

“There can be no doubt that Marsh is under scrutiny, as he hasn’t been bowling significantly. Even after Josh Hazlewood’s injury, only two overs were bowled by him on a day when Cummins and Starc shouldered the workload.”

“Questions have been raised. His failures with the bat at the MCG and inability to fulfil bowling expectations demand a decision from the selectors at the conclusion of this Test.”

When discussing potential replacements for Mitchell Starc, whose back issues have been concerning, Katich identified Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott as the likely candidates from the reserves.

Attention was also drawn to Spencer Johnson, the tall left-arm pacer from South Australia, as a future prospect, provided his bowling workloads are consistently maintained.

“If consistency is prioritised, Richardson or Abbott will likely be considered. Spencer Johnson is currently active in the Big Bash League, but after recovering from a toe injury, the challenge of transitioning from four-over spells to the rigours of Test cricket remains substantial.

“This decision will be better informed by the coaching staff’s knowledge of workload management. There is no doubt Spencer has the skills and potential for Tests, but more Sheffield Shield matches must be played by him,” it was explained.

Bumrah: the finest fast bowler of the era

Having faced India extensively, Katich regards Jasprit Bumrah as one of the greatest overseas fast bowlers to have played in Australia in the past two decades.

“Without question, among all players observed or faced in the past 20 years, Bumrah’s statistics speak volumes. The ball that dismissed Alex Carey—a seaming delivery knocking over the stumps—was a masterclass. The delivery to Konstas, which pegged back and struck the middle stump’s top, exemplified unparalleled control and skill.

“What sets Bumrah apart is his exceptional pace, unique action, and the ability to move the ball both ways while targeting precise areas at will.

“His mastery over yorkers, bouncers, and lengths, combined with the ability to adjust lines for LBWs or outside edges, is complemented by his raw pace. This makes him an extraordinary bowler,” Katich concluded. (With PTI inputs)