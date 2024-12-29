IND vs AUS: Labuschagne believes Australia is marginally ahead in the match

The all-important Boxing Day Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy has reached a crucial juncture, with both teams almost on equal terms after the end of Day 4. All three results are possible on the final day of the Test on Monday, December 30. India, who gave themselves a chance in the match by posting 369 runs in the first innings thanks to their lower-order fightback, suffered the same fate against Australia. The hosts, after being reduced to 91 for 6, finished the day at 228 for 9, with a lead of 333 runs.

After the day ended, star Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne attended the post-match press conference, praising his teammate Sam Constas and his rival Jasprit Bumrah for their performances in the match. He compared the current situation of the match with the famous Gabba Test of 2021, while also believing that the hosts have the momentum going into the final day of the Test.

Praise for Bumrah

Labuschagne commended Jasprit Bumrah for his consistency and precision, noting that his ability to attack the stumps with an unyielding length made him particularly difficult to face at the start of an innings. He remarked that Bumrah’s perpendicular action further complicated matters for batters.

ALSO READ: Boxing Day Test: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test wkts Reflecting on Bumrah’s fiery celebration after dismissing young Sam, Labuschagne suggested that the spirited batter may have riled the Indian pacer. He admitted that he himself would feel similarly frustrated in such situations. Despite the tension, Labuschagne expressed admiration for Sam’s confidence and competitive nature, believing that the young player would relish the challenge in the next innings.

Also Read

A balanced day of play

Labuschagne noted that while Australia had been ahead for much of the day, India’s late fightback shifted the momentum. He described the final stretch of the day as dramatic, with moments such as overthrows, leg-byes, and even a no-ball dismissal followed by a boundary off the last delivery.

He acknowledged that such moments showcased the excitement of Test cricket, which, despite its slower pace, could enthral even players watching from the sidelines.

Pitch increasing challenges for batters

Discussing the state of the pitch, Labuschagne highlighted how its behaviour had changed over the course of the game. He observed that the bounce had become less consistent, with more deliveries skidding through and targeting the stumps from shorter lengths.

According to Labuschagne, while the seam movement had remained consistent, the reduced bounce was now making batting far trickier, as the pitch offered less predictability to batters.

Runs over declaration

Labuschagne admitted that Australia had considered the option of declaring late in the day to apply pressure on India under the lights. However, he explained that the quality of India’s bowling in the first session had forced the team to rethink their strategy and focus on building a defendable total.

He praised the lower order for their resilience, particularly during a critical phase where the innings risked collapsing to a below-par score. Their ability to stretch the total to a competitive level was crucial to Australia’s position at the end of the day.

India’s middle-order threats

Labuschagne reflected on the strength of India’s middle and lower order, referencing players such as Axar Patel, who had delivered match-defining contributions in previous series. He emphasised the need for Australia to strike a balance—ensuring they set a challenging target while trusting their bowlers to deliver under pressure.

The Gabba comparison

Labuschagne drew comparisons to a past Test match at the Gabba, where Australia had faced a similarly challenging scenario. He described the Gabba pitch as firmer with more even bounce compared to the current surface, which had become increasingly unpredictable.

Recalling that match, he noted that Australia had been forced to take greater risks to secure a series win, highlighting the strategic considerations that often shape critical moments in Test cricket.

Looking ahead to the final day

Labuschagne suggested that Australia remained marginally ahead in the contest but acknowledged India’s resilience and ability to turn games around. He described Day Four as a testament to the excitement of Test cricket and anticipated that Day Five would offer a gripping conclusion.

With the pitch conditions adding complexity to both batting and bowling, the final day promises a thrilling finish that underscores why Test cricket continues to captivate audiences around the world.