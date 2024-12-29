Bumrah surpasses legends, claims greatest pacer title with best average

What is bowling average in cricket? In cricket, bowling average means number of runs conceded per wicket taken. What bowling average signifies greatness in cricket? Bumrah is regarded as a greatest bowler of all time as he reached the milestone of 200 wickets at an average of 19.38, which means he conceded less than 20 runs for taking a wicket in Test cricket. Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 live score, match updates and full scorecard here Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in cricketing folklore, emerging as the undisputed king of fast bowling. With an astonishing bowling average of 19.38 in Test cricket, among bowlers with a minimum of 200 wickets, Bumrah reigns supreme over legends of the past. This feat is no mere statistic—it is a resounding declaration of his dominance in a game ruled by batting titans.In cricket, bowling average means number of runs conceded per wicket taken.Bumrah is regarded as a greatest bowler of all time as he reached the milestone of 200 wickets at an average of 19.38, which means he conceded less than 20 runs for taking a wicket in Test cricket.

Surpassing Titans of the Golden Era

Bumrah’s brilliance eclipses the monumental achievements of West Indies greats like Malcolm Marshall (20.94), Joel Garner (20.97), and Curtly Ambrose (20.99). These icons, revered for their fiery spells during the golden era of the 1980s and 1990s, formed an unassailable core of pace dominance. Yet, Bumrah’s precision and artistry have propelled him beyond their hallowed numbers, solidifying his stature in cricket’s pantheon.

Greatest pace bowler of all time Best average mininum 200 wickets Bowler name Average Country Jasprit Bumrah 19.38 India Malcolm Marshall 20.94 West Indies Joel Garner 20.97 West Indies Curtly Ambrose 20.99 West Indies

The Architect of Modern Fast Bowling

Most wickets in BGT 2024 Most wickets in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 Position Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers 1 Jasprit Bumrah 4 130.4 784 29 12.34 358 3 2 2 Pat Cummins 4 118.4 712 17 25 425 1 1 3 Mohammed Siraj 4 120.1 721 15 31.53 473 1 - 4 Mitchell Starc 4 115.2 692 14 29 406 - 1 5 Scott Boland 2 48.5 293 8 20.25 162 - - 6 Josh Hazlewood 2 40 240 6 13.17 79 1 - 7 Nathan Lyon 4 96.3 579 6 46 276 - - 8 Akash Deep 2 75.5 455 5 52.6 263 - - 9 Harshit Rana 2 45 270 4 50.75 203 - - 10 Washington Sundar 2 33 198 3 33.67 101 - - Hailing from India, a country historically known for its spinners, Bumrah has rewritten the narrative. With his unconventional action, devastating pace, and unyielding accuracy, he has brought a fresh dimension to fast bowling. Under the glare of modern cricket’s relentless demands, he has thrived, delivering match-winning performances under immense pressure.Most wickets in BGT 2024

An Eternal Legacy

Also Read

Bumrah’s meteoric rise is more than a personal achievement; it is a beacon for aspiring bowlers worldwide. His position atop this legendary list is a testament to his relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment to excellence. As debates swirl around cricket’s greatest pacer, Jasprit Bumrah’s name will remain an unshakable cornerstone of the discussion. Jasprit Bumrah's achievements Fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets

4th quickest to 200 Test wickets (by balls delivered) - 8484

Best average by any bowler with 200-plus Test wickets

Most wickets in a series in Australia by an Indian pacer - 29 wickets Most wickets in Tests at AUS: Melbourne Cricket Ground - India Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10 Jasprit Bumrah 2018-2024 3* 6 705 117.3 27 320 23 6/33 14.54 2.72 32.04 2 1 - Anil Kumble 1999-2007 3 6 926 154.2 20 555 15 6/176 37 3.59 61.73 - 2 - N Kapil Dev 1981-1991 3 6 766 127.4 34 287 14 5/28 20.5 2.24 54.71 - 2 - R Ashwin 2011-2020 3 6 1105 184.1 33 456 14 3/35 32.57 2.47 78.92 - - - UT Yadav 2011-2020 3 6 696 116 17 439 13 4/70 33.76 3.78 53.53 1 - - BS Chandrasekhar 1967-1978 2 3 329 41.1 5 139 12 6/52 11.58 2.53 27.41 - 2 1 Z Khan 2003-2011 3 5 718 119.4 17 420 12 4/77 35 3.5 59.83 2 - - RA Jadeja 2018-2024 3* 6 603 100.3 24 251 11 3/78 22.81 2.49 54.81 - - - AB Agarkar 1999-2003 2 4 512 85.2 17 267 10 3/51 26.7 3.12 51.2 - - - RJ Shastri 1985-1991 2 4 564 94 28 211 9 4/87 23.44 2.24 62.66 2 - - Mohammed Shami 2014-2018 2 4 528 88 12 328 9 4/138 36.44 3.72 58.66 1 - - L Amarnath 1948-1948 2 3 512 64 7 209 8 4/78 26.12 2.44 64 1 - - NS Yadav 1981-1985 2 3 592 98.4 31 248 8 3/64 31 2.51 74 - - - Mohammed Siraj 2020-2024 2* 4 417 69.3 15 222 7 3/37 31.71 3.19 59.57 - - - I Sharma 2011-2018 3 6 696 116 22 325 7 2/40 46.42 2.8 99.42 - - - BS Bedi 1977-1978 1 2 249 31.1 7 129 6 4/58 21.5 3.1 41.5 1 - - EAS Prasanna 1967-1978 2 3 416 52 11 178 6 6/141 29.66 2.56 69.33 - 1 - KD Ghavri 1977-1981 2 4 386 - 8 186 6 2/10 31 2.89 64.33 - - - MH Mankad 1948-1948 2 3 704 88 10 316 6 4/135 52.66 2.69 117.33 1 - - M Prabhakar 1991-1991 1 2 270 45 7 122 5 4/84 24.4 2.71 54 1 - - DR Doshi 1981-1981 1 2 444 74 23 142 5 3/109 28.4 1.91 88.8 - - - Bumrah’s meteoric rise is more than a personal achievement; it is a beacon for aspiring bowlers worldwide. His position atop this legendary list is a testament to his relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment to excellence. As debates swirl around cricket’s greatest pacer, Jasprit Bumrah’s name will remain an unshakable cornerstone of the discussion.