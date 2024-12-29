Bumrah surpasses legends, claims greatest pacer title with best average

Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in cricketing folklore, emerging as the undisputed king of fast bowling. With an astonishing bowling average of 19.38 in Test cricket, among bowlers with a minimum of 200 wickets, Bumrah reigns supreme over legends of the past. This feat is no mere statistic—it is a resounding declaration of his dominance in a game ruled by batting titans. What is bowling average in cricket? In cricket, bowling average means number of runs conceded per wicket taken. What bowling average signifies greatness in cricket? Bumrah is regarded as a greatest bowler of all time as he reached the milestone of 200 wickets at an average of 19.38, which means he conceded less than 20 runs for taking a wicket in Test cricket. Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
Surpassing Titans of the Golden Era
Bumrah’s brilliance eclipses the monumental achievements of West Indies greats like Malcolm Marshall (20.94), Joel Garner (20.97), and Curtly Ambrose (20.99). These icons, revered for their fiery spells during the golden era of the 1980s and 1990s, formed an unassailable core of pace dominance. Yet, Bumrah’s precision and artistry have propelled him beyond their hallowed numbers, solidifying his stature in cricket’s pantheon.
Greatest pace bowler of all time
Best average mininum 200 wickets
Bowler name
Average
Country
Jasprit Bumrah
19.38
India
Malcolm Marshall
20.94
West Indies
Joel Garner
20.97
West Indies
Curtly Ambrose
20.99
West Indies
The Architect of Modern Fast Bowling
Hailing from India, a country historically known for its spinners, Bumrah has rewritten the narrative. With his unconventional action, devastating pace, and unyielding accuracy, he has brought a fresh dimension to fast bowling. Under the glare of modern cricket’s relentless demands, he has thrived, delivering match-winning performances under immense pressure. Most wickets in BGT 2024
Bumrah’s meteoric rise is more than a personal achievement; it is a beacon for aspiring bowlers worldwide. His position atop this legendary list is a testament to his relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment to excellence. As debates swirl around cricket’s greatest pacer, Jasprit Bumrah’s name will remain an unshakable cornerstone of the discussion.
Jasprit Bumrah's achievements
Fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets
4th quickest to 200 Test wickets (by balls delivered) - 8484
Best average by any bowler with 200-plus Test wickets
Most wickets in a series in Australia by an Indian pacer - 29 wickets
Most wickets in Tests at AUS: Melbourne Cricket Ground - India