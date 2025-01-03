IND vs AUS: Great to see Bumrah all fired up, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Another day of great cricket action between India and Australia unfolded on the first day of the Sydney Test on Friday. While the day largely belonged to the Aussie bowlers, who once again jolted the Indian batting order and bundled them out for just 185, India would feel they walked out of day 1 with a little momentum on their side, thanks to stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive dismissal of Usman Khawaja on the final ball of the day, following a heated verbal spat between the pacer and the Aussie openers Khawaja and Konstas.

Bumrah’s aggression wows Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar, former India cricketer, was highly impressed by Jasprit Bumrah’s aggressive approach on day 1 of the fifth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Series. He described Bumrah’s fiery display as a rare occurrence, particularly towards the end of a lengthy series. While acknowledging Bumrah’s phenomenal performance throughout the series, Manjrekar stated that words like "great" could hardly capture the bowler’s excellence.

He also noted how Bumrah's intensity, along with the overall energy of the Indian players, added to the excitement of the game. The display of aggression was not limited to Bumrah, as other players like Shubman Gill showcased a similar level of enthusiasm, while Washington Sundar and KL Rahul maintained a calm and composed demeanour.

Mark Nicholas on India’s partnership issues

Cricket expert Mark Nicholas pointed out that India has faced consistent difficulties in building partnerships during the series. He referenced a developing partnership between Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in Melbourne before Pant’s dismissal, emphasising the importance of collaborations in cricket. Despite some promising moments, such as Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar's effective partnership, India’s batting has often lacked the necessary consistency.

Nicholas also reflected on the challenging conditions of the series, with pitches offering uneven bounce and sideways movement. He noted that this Sydney pitch, in particular, was the quickest he had ever seen. Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the Indian batsmen, he expressed sympathy for them, particularly for someone of Kohli’s calibre, who is struggling to find his form in such tough conditions.

Simon Katich praises Australia’s bowling attack

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich highlighted the growing reputation of Scott Boland, particularly his remarkable ability to take wickets in clusters. Katich emphasised that Boland’s performance was impressive not only at his home ground, the MCG, but also in Sydney, where he received a warm reception. He pointed out that Boland’s bowling average of just over 13.5 in Australia was extraordinary and attributed his success to his ability to bowl in dangerous areas early in a batsman’s innings. Boland’s skill in creating pressure led to the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Nitish Reddy, both of whom were nearly out on the first ball.

Katich also discussed Australia’s overall bowling strength, noting that this lineup, which includes stars like Josh Hazlewood, could go down as one of the greatest in history. He compared it to legendary Australian bowling attacks featuring the likes of Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, and Jason Gillespie.