IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Watch Siraj's bail antics led to Labuschagne's wicket

Despite being fined 20 per cent fine on his match fee for an on-field altercation with Australian batter Travis Head in the Pink Ball Test, Mohammed Siraj shied away from showing some more in the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday (December 15). The fiery Indian pacer, searching for his first wicket in the third Test against Australia, unleashed a new trick from his bag of on-field theatrics—one that will undoubtedly be talked about for days to come. In a moment that quickly went viral online, Siraj boldly walked up to Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and switched the bails at his end, leaving everyone stunned.

However, Siraj later wobbled off the field bowling only two balls in the 11th over due to some stiffness in hamstring. However, he was seen making a brilliant fielding effort in the final over of first session on Day 3.

With Siraj expected to unleash some more theatrics in the second session, lets take a look how Siraj's ploy helped Nitish Reddy getting the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

The bail switch that left Labuschagne baffled

During the 33rd over of the innings on Day 2, Siraj executed his bizarre move. After delivering a ball, he casually strolled past Labuschagne, seemingly headed for a chat. But instead, he reached for the bails and swapped them with a calculated flair. Labuschagne, initially caught off guard, quickly responded by switching the bails back once Siraj returned to the bowler’s end. The incident sent ripples through the crowd, triggering laughter and applause for the pacer’s audacious act.

WATCH: Siraj vs Labuschagne bail switch altercation video here

Mind games bear fruit as Labuschagne falls

Siraj vs Labuschagne stats in Test cricket Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2020 11 24 1 17 1 0 45.8 11 2021 75 148 1 115 9 0 50.7 75 2023 36 68 0 52 4 0 52.9 - 2024 32 87 1 75 4 0 36.8 32 Total 154 327 3 259 18 0 47.1 51.3 The unorthodox move wasn’t just for show—it seemed to rattle Labuschagne. The very next over, India’s all-rounder Nitish Reddy capitalised on the disruption, inducing a thick edge that was safely pouched in the slips. Siraj’s antics, it seemed, had thrown the Australian batter off his rhythm just enough for India to claim the prized wicket.

A fiery character with a history of drama

This wasn’t the first time Siraj had taken on the Australians in their own combative style. Throughout the series, the pacer has shown he’s unafraid to meet the opposition’s aggression with equal fervour. However, his fiery nature has occasionally landed him in trouble, such as the recent sanction for his clash with Travis Head during the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. While Siraj’s tactics continue to amuse and antagonise in equal measure, they undoubtedly add a spark to the ongoing rivalry.

Meanwhile, the boos from the crowd were constant throughout the morning, whenever Siraj appealed for a wicket or fielded a ball on the boundary.