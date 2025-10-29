Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Canberra today?

India vs Australia 1st T20 broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
India begins their T20 World Cup preparations with a five-match series against Australia, starting today at the Manuka Oval.  The play was interrupted due to rain after the 5th over as the covers are now coming off with the umpires inspecting the field now.
The coin flip of the match went in Australia's way. They invited India to bat first.   Captain's take after the toss:  Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We wanted to bat first as the wicket could get slightly slower as the game goes on. They know what is to be done, know the roles really well. Big headache, good headache to have. Guys missing out are, Rinku, Washi, Jitesh, Arshdeep and Nitish.  Mitchell Marsh (AUS): We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, always is a nice wicket when we come here. It's exciting. All teams now pushing their bill towards the World Cup. 11 players, few batters, bowlers and all-rounders.   India vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11:  India playing 11 vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah  Australia playing 11 vs India: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood 
Both teams enter the contest in excellent T20 form, having won eight of their last ten matches. For captain Suryakumar Yadav, the spotlight will be on his batting after a rough patch that’s seen him average just 11 in 2025. Despite that, his fearless approach and stellar leadership — 23 wins in 29 matches — have kept India dominant in the shortest format.
 
India’s strength lies in its spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, who will look to exploit Australia’s struggles against slow bowling. Jasprit Bumrah’s early breakthroughs could be vital against the explosive Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Meanwhile, young Abhishek Sharma faces a fresh challenge adjusting to the bounce on Australian pitches. For Australia, all eyes will be on emerging power-hitter Mitchell Owen. With both sides balanced and confident, a tight, high-quality opener is on the cards. 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look. 
India vs Australia 1st T20 broadcast details
Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+
United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV
Canada Willow Canada Willow App
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App
Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd
Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV
Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play
Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go
Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv
Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream
Canada Willow Canada FuboTV
West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean
 

When will the first T20 match between India and Australia be played? 
The first T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, October 29.
 
What will be the venue for the first T20 match between India and Australia on October 29? 
The October 29 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.
 
When will the toss for the first T20 match between India and Australia take place? 
The toss for the first T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the first T20 match between India and Australia be bowled? 
The first ball of the first T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the first T20 match between India and Australia in India? 
The live telecast for the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the first T20 match between India and Australia in India? 
The live streaming for the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

