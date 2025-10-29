IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Canberra today?

The coin flip of the match went in Australia's way. They invited India to bat first. Captain's take after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We wanted to bat first as the wicket could get slightly slower as the game goes on. They know what is to be done, know the roles really well. Big headache, good headache to have. Guys missing out are, Rinku, Washi, Jitesh, Arshdeep and Nitish. Mitchell Marsh (AUS): We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, always is a nice wicket when we come here. It's exciting. All teams now pushing their bill towards the World Cup. 11 players, few batters, bowlers and all-rounders. India vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11: India playing 11 vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Australia playing 11 vs India: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
|India vs Australia 1st T20 broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|United States Territories
|Willow TV
|ESPN+
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|FuboTV
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
India vs Australia today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
