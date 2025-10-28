Home / Cricket / News / Shami focused on maintaining fitness to remain available for Indian duty

Shami focused on maintaining fitness to remain available for Indian duty

The Bengal speedster has made a strong claim for an international comeback with a fiery spell that saw him take a match haul of eight wickets and propel his team to a 141-run win over Gujarat

Mohammed Shami,Shami
Mohammed Shami (Photo;PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday said he is "fit" and "ready" for an India comeback, having backed up his desire to return with exceptional performances in the season's first two Ranji Trophy matches.

The Bengal speedster has made a strong claim for international comeback with a fiery spell that saw him take a match haul of eight wickets and propel his team to a 141-run win over Gujarat at the Eden Gardens.

"A lot of hard work is there and I believe luck too plays a part. Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that (again)," Shami told reporters after his five-wicket haul in Gujarat's second innings.

"My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the Indian team at all times. In the ground, I will continue to perform and the rest is on the selectors' hands."  He added, "It's a relief. Mentally, physically, it feels very good, because, you are coming back from such a difficult time (injury), and you stay on the ground after that.

"After that, all the things... Ranji Trophy, domestic season, white ball cricket, then IPL, Champions Trophy, then Duleep Trophy, and now these two matches. So, the rhythm, the flow was there. Now it feels like cricket is still there (left in me)."  It was Shami's exceptional final-day spell that helped Bengal beat Gujarat for the first time in the Ranji Trophy since 2003.

Shami was not selected in the Indian team for the white-ball tour of Australia, following which there was a public back-and-forth between chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the senior cricketer.

The pacer though has emphasised that he is fully fit after recovering from an ankle surgery, and is available for all formats of the game.

When he was asked for his thoughts on India comeback on Tuesday, he preferred to stay clear of controversy.

"I am always involved in some controversy, thanks to you guys (laughs). It's a misunderstanding...," he said.

Shami thanked the Bengal team management for their support during a difficult phase and now when he is coming back after a long layoff.

"I played a match against MP 11 months ago, and I am playing this match now. I feel good, but the important thing is that your team is with you at this time, when you are competing."  Shami also said that he has asked the curators to prepare a green top at Eden Gardens as he believes the Bengal pace attack is one of the best in Indian domestic cricket.

"I had said earlier that we need a green top, because we have four pacers, one of the best in domestic cricket. If you can raise your voice, if you can say that it is better, because we have the opportunity, we have the ability to get six points, seven points if we are playing on green tops," Shami said.

Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla backed Shami to make a comeback to the Indian team.

"Mohammed Shami doesn't need certificate from anyone. He is a certificate in himself. He has the backing of his fans, media and the biggest selector of them all, who is right up there (God)," Shukla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI and T20 schedule, squad, time, streaming

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket over the years

Sri Lanka Cricket dispatches reconnaissance team to Pakistan ahead of tour

South Africa aim to fix spin woes ahead of crucial semifinal vs England

Australia won't tone down aggression in T20s before World Cup, says Marsh

Topics :Cricket NewsMohammed ShamiRanji TrophyDomestic cricket

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story