IND vs AUS: 'Rohit training with same hunger as after 2011 World Cup snub'

After months of speculation, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of India’s greatest modern-day cricketers, are all set to make their long-awaited return to international cricket. The duo will be back in action on October 19, when India take on Australia in the first ODI at Perth Stadium.

It will mark the start of India’s three-match ODI series, the first major assignment after the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and the Champions Trophy win earlier this year. Both stalwarts, who retired from Tests and T20Is over the past year, will return to the format where their legacy continues to inspire a generation.

Interestingly, the comeback comes barely six days after the second Test against West Indies concludes on October 14, meaning Shubman Gill’s ODI squad will see a quick transition as India’s senior stars rejoin the team in Australia. Rohit’s intense preparation: “Hungry and fit again,” says Bangar Rohit Sharma has been training rigorously in Mumbai to regain his peak fitness ahead of the series. The 38-year-old, who last featured for India in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in February, reportedly spent two hours training with former Mumbai teammate Abhishek Nayar at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Friday.

Rohit had two intense batting sessions at the All Heart Cricket Academy, attended by local players including Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Eyewitnesses described the session as one of Rohit’s most focused in recent times, with the Indian captain pushing himself through long net drills and endurance routines. Former India batting coach and JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar, speaking on Amul Cricket Live, praised Rohit’s commitment, drawing parallels to his pre-2011 World Cup phase: “The last time Rohit Sharma followed such a strict fitness regimen was after he missed out on the 2011 World Cup. That exclusion left a deep wound in his heart, and I think we’re seeing a similar level of determination from him now,” Bangar said.

“From 2012 to 2024, he’s had a wonderful and successful career, but being called out for his fitness has clearly stayed with him, and he has worked hard to address it. It’s visible in his preparation and his mindset. It’s great to see Rohit Sharma hungry and fit once again.” Bangar also highlighted how Rohit’s fitness could influence his fielding positions and leadership during the series: “As a captain, you don’t always have the luxury of fielding inside the 30-yard circle; sometimes you need to patrol the outfield, dive around, and contribute as a fielder too. Rohit seems to be preparing himself completely for that challenge, and that’s a very positive sign.”

Harbhajan on Kohli: “He’s a fitness guru—fans have missed watching him” While Rohit’s return has centred around fitness, Virat Kohli’s comeback is about reigniting his unmatched consistency and intensity. The 36-year-old, who has been practising in England, last played for India in February 2025. His preparation, as always, has been meticulous, and his return is expected to boost the Indian batting lineup both in performance and morale. Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Kohli’s work ethic and fitness discipline: “Please don’t ask any questions about Virat’s fitness. When it comes to fitness, he’s a guru. Everyone follows what he does. There’s absolutely no concern about Virat Kohli’s fitness; he’s fit, probably fitter than many of those currently playing alongside him,” said Harbhajan.

“In today’s international cricket, he’s arguably the fittest player out there. Fans have missed watching him, and personally, I’d love to see him continue playing the One-Day International format for a while longer because he still has so much to offer.” Harbhajan reflected on Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket earlier this year and praised his hunger to perform in Australia, a country where the Indian icon has enjoyed tremendous success: “When he retired from Test cricket, I genuinely felt he still had four to five years left in him, not just to play, but to dominate, because that’s the kind of batter he is. He’s now heading to Australia, his favourite place to bat, and I’m sure he’ll once again show his mettle there. We’ve seen him score tons of runs in those conditions before, and I believe he’ll do it again.”

“Ro-Ko” reunion: legends set to lead India’s charge The ODI series will mark the much-anticipated reunion of Rohit and Kohli—fondly referred to as ‘Ro-Ko’ by fans—back in the same playing XI after nearly eight months. Their experience, composure, and partnership at the top of the order will be crucial as India begin preparations for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Harbhajan expressed his excitement at seeing both legends back in the same side, hoping they will once again dominate world cricket: “I’m looking forward to seeing Virat and Rohit scoring heavily for India and helping the team win matches in Australia. Both of them love performing on big stages, and there’s no bigger challenge than facing Australia in their backyard. If ‘Ro-Ko’ get going, it’ll be a treat for every cricket fan.”

“Kohli thrives under pressure” Harbhajan also emphasised that Kohli’s ability to deliver under pressure will be key to India’s success in Australia. “Some players thrive when things get difficult; that’s when they bring out their best. And Virat Kohli is one of those players. He shines on big occasions, and that’s what sets him apart from others. When you perform against the best, that’s when you earn respect, and he’s earned that, especially after scoring those hundreds in Australia and leading the team with responsibility.” Harbhajan concluded with a prediction that has already stirred excitement among fans: