Hope, Campbell centuries lead spirited West Indies fightback in Delhi Test

In a stirring display of grit and defiance, West Indies produced their finest batting performance of the two-match series to push the second and final Test against India on Day 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. Centuries from John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), followed by a remarkable 79-run last-wicket stand between Justin Greaves (50 not out) and Jayden Seales (32), helped the visitors post 390 in their second innings, setting India a target of 121 runs to win. At stumps on Day 4, India were 63-1, needing 58 more runs to win. KL Rahul (25 off 54 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (30 off 47 balls) were at the crease at the end of fourth's day play.

Key takeaways and milestones Hope and Campbell’s centuries marked the first time two West Indians scored hundreds in the same innings following on since 2017.

Hope’s 58-innings gap between Test centuries is the longest for any West Indian player.

Greaves and Seales’ 79-run stand is the West Indies’ second-highest 10th-wicket partnership since 2015.

India’s bowlers have now delivered 200 consecutive overs, their longest stretch in a home Test since 2019. India, who enforced the follow-on on Day 3 after bowling West Indies out for 248, found themselves toiling for over 200 consecutive overs in the field — a testament to the visitors’ unexpected resilience and improved temperament.

Bumrah and Kuldeep deliver under pressure While India’s bowlers dominated early exchanges, reducing West Indies from 212/2 to 311/9, the late resistance frustrated them deep into the final session. Jasprit Bumrah (3/44) provided breakthroughs when it mattered most, ending the innings by dismissing Seales, while Kuldeep Yadav (3/104) once again showcased his variety and control. The pair claimed six wickets between them, though India’s intensity dropped in patches — a point highlighted by two dropped catches and several misfields late in the day. Records tumble as West Indies avoid innings defeat The day belonged to Hope and Campbell, who became the first pair of West Indies batters to score centuries in the same innings following on since Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis achieved the feat for Sri Lanka against India at Colombo in 2017.

ALSO READ: Campbell becomes 1st West Indian opener to hit century in India since 2002 For Hope, the hundred carried extra significance — his first Test century in eight years. His previous ton came during his twin hundreds at Headingley in 2017 against England. His barren run of 58 innings between centuries was the longest such gap for a West Indian since records began. Meanwhile, Campbell became first West Indian opening batter to hit a century in India since 2002. Most innings between Test 100s (West Indies) Span Shai Hope – 58 2017–25

2017–25 Jermaine Blackwood – 47 2015–20

2015–20 Chris Gayle – 46 2005–08

2005–08 Dwayne Bravo – 44 2005–09

2005–09 Shivnarine Chanderpaul – 41 1998–02 The partnership of 177 between Campbell and Hope for the third wicket steadied the innings and injected belief into the West Indian camp. Remarkably, this was the first time in 11 Tests where West Indies, after being forced to follow on, avoided an innings defeat — a feat last achieved against New Zealand in Dunedin in 2013.

Greaves and Seales frustrate India with record 10th-wicket stand Just when it seemed India would wrap up the innings quickly, Greaves and Seales put up the side’s second-best partnership of the year, adding 79 runs for the final wicket. Their stand not only delayed India’s charge but also ensured West Indies crossed 390 — the highest total by a team following on against India since 2008. Greaves remained unbeaten on 50, showcasing composure and technique beyond his experience, while Seales’ 32 added valuable resistance. “That partnership will be remembered for its character,” one commentator observed, “not for runs, but for the message it sent — this team refused to fold.”