IND vs AUS - Shami set for dramatic return to Australia's battleground

With India surely lacking experience in their third seam option during the Pink Ball Test, senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is poised to rejoin the Test arena against Australia, with his kit already en route Down Under and fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) all but a formality. The seasoned Bengal bowler, sidelined by injuries for over a year, is now on the brink of a highly anticipated comeback to bolster India's pace arsenal.

Melbourne calling, Brisbane uncertain

While Shami's participation in the Brisbane Test, starting December 14, remains uncertain, his presence at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test is almost guaranteed.

According to PTI report Shami's India kit has already been dispatched to Australia and the fitness certificate from the NCA is expected very soon.

Shami, who last donned India’s whites during the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, endured a long layoff after undergoing ankle surgery. Just as he was set to return against New Zealand, a knee swelling delayed his comeback, keeping fans and the team waiting for his fiery spells.

A rigorous domestic grind to prove readiness

Determined to regain his peak form, Shami opted for a grueling domestic cricket schedule. Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla confirmed the pacer’s commitment, noting his participation in the knockout stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). "Shami will play the pre-quarterfinal against Chandigarh before heading to Bengaluru for his fitness assessment," Shukla stated.

Shami’s relentless preparation included shedding six kilograms of body weight and bowling 43 overs in a Ranji Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh. He followed this with seven T20 matches in 13 days and could add an eighth if Bengal progresses in the SMAT.

"Shami wanted to push himself in domestic cricket to give the NCA a clear picture of his fitness," Shukla explained. His approach echoes former India head coach Ravi Shastri's sentiment that Shami's return is crucial and the sooner, the better.

Eyes on the prize: Strengthening India’s Test campaign

Shami's return could not come at a better time as India leads the series after a commanding win in Perth, with the pink-ball Test currently underway in Adelaide. His experience and skill, coupled with his proven ability to handle high-pressure situations, are assets India would relish for the remainder of the series.