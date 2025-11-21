IND vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF1 today?

India A take on a confident Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semi-final, a clash that promises intensity, talent, and high-quality cricket. India skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first As the knockout stages begin, India A will look to correct their biggest concern so far, inconsistent top-order batting.

While Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been nothing short of exceptional, piling up 201 runs and emerging as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, he has largely carried the batting unit on his shoulders. For India A to thrive in a semifinal of this magnitude, experienced players like skipper Jitesh Sharma, along with Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera, must stand up and deliver collectively.

Bangladesh A, on the other hand, enter the contest with confidence and one of the most disciplined bowling attacks of the tournament. Their ability to bowl out Afghanistan A for just 78 showcased their sharpness with the ball, while their gritty final-over battle with Sri Lanka A reaffirmed their competitiveness. The pace of Ripon Mondol and the guile of left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan, both part of the senior Bangladesh T20 setup, pose a serious challenge for India A’s batting lineup. For India A, bowling remains their strongest pillar. Gurjapneet Singh leads the attack with five wickets in three matches, skillfully supported by spinners Harsh Dubey and Suyash Sharma. Dubey’s recent half-century against Oman also adds valuable depth to the lineup.

With both teams eyeing a place in Sunday's final, this semifinal promises a gripping, high-stakes battle.

The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A take place? The toss for the India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A begin? The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A?