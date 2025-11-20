Shai Hope becomes first batter to score ton vs all 12-Test playing nations
Dravid was the 1st to score Test centuries in all 10 Test-playing countries & register hundreds against 9 Test nations, while Tendulkar's list includes centuries in Tests against 9 Test-playing sidesAnish Kumar New Delhi
West Indies captain Shai Hope etched his name in cricket history after becoming the first player to score international centuries against all 12 Test-playing nations across formats. The landmark came during the rain-affected second ODI against New Zealand in Napier on Wednesday, where the right-hander struck an unbeaten 109 off 69 balls with 13 fours and four sixes.
Hope’s achievement stands apart from previous milestones. Rahul Dravid was the first to score Test centuries in all 10 Test-playing countries and register hundreds against nine Test nations, while Sachin Tendulkar’s list includes centuries in Tests against nine Test-playing sides. When Dravid retired in 2017, Afghanistan and Ireland had only just received Test status.
Levels Brian Lara’s record for second-most ODI centuries for West Indies
During his fluent knock, Hope matched Brian Lara’s tally of 19 ODI centuries, taking joint second place for the most three-figure scores by a West Indies batter in the format. He is now seven centuries behind Chris Gayle, who tops the list with 25 hundreds.
Hope also crossed the 6000-run mark in ODIs, becoming the second-fastest West Indies player to reach the milestone. Sir Viv Richards achieved the feat in 141 innings in 1989, while Hope reached it in his 142nd.
The West Indies skipper now has 6097 runs in 147 ODIs at an average of 50.80, including 19 centuries and 30 fifties.
Hope’s Effort in vain as New Zealand seal series
Hope’s 109* helped West Indies set a competitive 247/9 in 34 overs after New Zealand opted to field first. Nathan Smith (4/42) and Kyle Jamieson (3/44) led the hosts’ bowling effort.
New Zealand’s chase was anchored by Devon Conway’s 90 off 84 balls and Rachin Ravindra’s 56 off 46. Tom Latham (39* off 29) and captain Mitchell Santner (34* off 15) closed out the chase with five wickets and three balls to spare.
Hope was named Player of the Match, but New Zealand claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
