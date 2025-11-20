Home / Cricket / News / Shai Hope becomes first batter to score ton vs all 12-Test playing nations

Shai Hope becomes first batter to score ton vs all 12-Test playing nations

Dravid was the 1st to score Test centuries in all 10 Test-playing countries & register hundreds against 9 Test nations, while Tendulkar's list includes centuries in Tests against 9 Test-playing sides

Shai Hope
Shai Hope
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
West Indies captain Shai Hope etched his name in cricket history after becoming the first player to score international centuries against all 12 Test-playing nations across formats. The landmark came during the rain-affected second ODI against New Zealand in Napier on Wednesday, where the right-hander struck an unbeaten 109 off 69 balls with 13 fours and four sixes.
 
Hope’s achievement stands apart from previous milestones. Rahul Dravid was the first to score Test centuries in all 10 Test-playing countries and register hundreds against nine Test nations, while Sachin Tendulkar’s list includes centuries in Tests against nine Test-playing sides. When Dravid retired in 2017, Afghanistan and Ireland had only just received Test status. 
 
Levels Brian Lara’s record for second-most ODI centuries for West Indies
 
During his fluent knock, Hope matched Brian Lara’s tally of 19 ODI centuries, taking joint second place for the most three-figure scores by a West Indies batter in the format. He is now seven centuries behind Chris Gayle, who tops the list with 25 hundreds.
 
Hope also crossed the 6000-run mark in ODIs, becoming the second-fastest West Indies player to reach the milestone. Sir Viv Richards achieved the feat in 141 innings in 1989, while Hope reached it in his 142nd.
 
The West Indies skipper now has 6097 runs in 147 ODIs at an average of 50.80, including 19 centuries and 30 fifties. 
 
Hope’s Effort in vain as New Zealand seal series
 
Hope’s 109* helped West Indies set a competitive 247/9 in 34 overs after New Zealand opted to field first. Nathan Smith (4/42) and Kyle Jamieson (3/44) led the hosts’ bowling effort.
 
New Zealand’s chase was anchored by Devon Conway’s 90 off 84 balls and Rachin Ravindra’s 56 off 46. Tom Latham (39* off 29) and captain Mitchell Santner (34* off 15) closed out the chase with five wickets and three balls to spare.
 
Hope was named Player of the Match, but New Zealand claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG 1st Test Playing 11, timing, live streaming

'Playing all formats is a Luxury': Kuldeep on Mindset and the road ahead

Explained: Why Steve Smith fired a sharp shot at Panesar ahead of Ashes

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: SL seal SF berth with thrilling 6-run win

IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing 11: Who will replace Gill if he remains unfit?

Topics :Cricket NewsShai HopeWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story