Shai Hope becomes first batter to score ton vs all 12-Test playing nations

West Indies captain Shai Hope etched his name in cricket history after becoming the first player to score international centuries against all 12 Test-playing nations across formats. The landmark came during the rain-affected second ODI against New Zealand in Napier on Wednesday, where the right-hander struck an unbeaten 109 off 69 balls with 13 fours and four sixes.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG 1st Test Playing 11, timing, live streaming Hope’s achievement stands apart from previous milestones. Rahul Dravid was the first to score Test centuries in all 10 Test-playing countries and register hundreds against nine Test nations, while Sachin Tendulkar’s list includes centuries in Tests against nine Test-playing sides. When Dravid retired in 2017, Afghanistan and Ireland had only just received Test status.

Levels Brian Lara’s record for second-most ODI centuries for West Indies During his fluent knock, Hope matched Brian Lara’s tally of 19 ODI centuries, taking joint second place for the most three-figure scores by a West Indies batter in the format. He is now seven centuries behind Chris Gayle, who tops the list with 25 hundreds. Hope also crossed the 6000-run mark in ODIs, becoming the second-fastest West Indies player to reach the milestone. Sir Viv Richards achieved the feat in 141 innings in 1989, while Hope reached it in his 142nd. The West Indies skipper now has 6097 runs in 147 ODIs at an average of 50.80, including 19 centuries and 30 fifties.