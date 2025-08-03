Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 weather updates: London rain forecast today

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 weather updates: London rain forecast today

With temperatures hovering between 18°C and 22°C and humidity on the rise, bowlers might find some early movement.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 weather
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 weather
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After three thrilling days of intense cricket at the Kennington Oval, the fifth and final Test between England and India is on a knife’s edge. With the hosts leading the series 2-1, Day 4 promises to be the turning poin, a day that could either see India claw their way back for a 2-2 draw or allow England to wrap up the series 3-1.
 
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport today?
 
Clear skies on Day 3 were a welcome relief after two rain-hit days. However, Day 4 might not be as forgiving. Forecasts from BBC and AccuWeather indicate a 40–50% chance of showers, especially in the afternoon. With temperatures hovering between 18°C and 22°C and humidity on the rise, bowlers might find some early movement. 
  India in a commanding position at the Oval 
India’s stronghold on the match has steadily grown. After Siraj and Prasidh Krishna dismantled England's batting with a fine display of pace and precision on Day 2, the third day belonged to the Indian batters. Yashasvi Jaiswal led from the front, crafting a sublime century to anchor India’s second innings. He was brilliantly supported by nightwatchman Akash Deep, who surprised everyone with a quick-fire knock that unsettled the English bowling attack.
 
Later contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar pushed India's total to a commanding level, setting England a challenging fourth-innings target of 374 runs. Siraj added to India’s momentum late on Day 3 by castling Zak Crawley with a pinpoint yorker.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PCB bans Pak's future participation in WCL after boycott saga with India

West Indies vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: All-rounder Holder help West Indies level series vs PAK

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Who is the highest wicket taker in India vs England 2025 Test series?

PAK champions vs SA champions Highlights, WCL 2025: AB de Villiers' 100 hands the title to SA

Topics :India vs EnglandTest CricketIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story