IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 weather updates: London rain forecast today

After three thrilling days of intense cricket at the Kennington Oval, the fifth and final Test between England and India is on a knife’s edge. With the hosts leading the series 2-1, Day 4 promises to be the turning poin, a day that could either see India claw their way back for a 2-2 draw or allow England to wrap up the series 3-1.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport today?

Clear skies on Day 3 were a welcome relief after two rain-hit days. However, Day 4 might not be as forgiving. Forecasts from BBC and AccuWeather indicate a 40–50% chance of showers, especially in the afternoon. With temperatures hovering between 18°C and 22°C and humidity on the rise, bowlers might find some early movement.