IND vs ENG: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets after he castled Ben Stokes on the second day of the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on Saturday, February 03. He reached the milestone in only his 34th Test, which is better than any other Indian pacer and only second behind Pakistan’s Qaqar Younis when it comes to pacers from Asia.

Bumrah got a five-wicket haul in this match as well. It was only his second five-wicket in Indian conditions, where he had played only five matches before this one. Amidst talk of trail by spin, it was the pacer that did the damage.

This has been such a terrific spell that Bumrah became the first pacer since Kapil Dev in 1983 to take the wickets of opposition batters number three, four, five and six in the batting order.

Kapil Dev had picked those batters during his spell of 9/83 against West Indies in Ahmedabad in 1983.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel