IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Classic Anderson lights up Vizag with swing and seam

Not just the oldest cricketer, but James Anderson is also the second-highest wicket-taker among overseas pacers in Asian conditions, picking 85 wickets in his 29th Test

James Anderson of England celebrates the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin of India during the 2nd day of the second test match between India and England held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

5 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
It is not very often that a fast bowler would get to headline the second day of a Test in India, and that too on a supposedly spin-friendly venue like Visakhapatnam. But James Anderson is different and continues to remain so after picking up three wickets and closing on his 700th Test wicket on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.

Playing in his 184th Test, Anderson at the age of 41 years and 187 days, became the oldest pacer to play a Test on Indian soil. He beat the record of India's Lala Amarnath, who played against Pakistan at 41 years 92 days at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in December 1952.

Not just the oldest cricketer, but Anderson is also the second-highest wicket-taker among overseas pacers in Asian conditions, picking 85 wickets in his 29th Test in Asia at an average of 26.39. He is just behind South African great Dale Steyn, who got 92 wickets in just 22 Tests in Asia.

Most experienced pacers
Minimum 50 wickets in Asia
Name Matches Wickets Average
James Anderson 29 85 26.39
Dale Steyn 22 92 24.12
Glenn McGrath 19 72 23.03
Malcolm Marshall 19 71 23.06
Courtney Walsh 17 77 20.53
Shaun Pollock 17 60 23.18
Tim Southee 17 58 26.5
Mitchell Starc 17 52 30.42
Trent Boult 17 50 31.7

Maiden overs king

The Lancashire pacer is more about discipline and less about flamboyance. It has been his mantra for cricket and is probably the reason why he has 693 scalps and played 184 Tests, the most for any Englishman. It is the same mantra which has given him success in Indian conditions.

Anderson, who bowled four maidens in his 25-over spell in this innings to get rid of the likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin, has bowled the highest percentage of maidens overs among all touring bowlers. The Burnley-born has bowled nearly 27 per cent of all his overs on the Indian oil as maiden overs since 2010. He has played 11 Tests since that timeline and soars ahead of even spinners like Nathan Lyon and Graeme Swann.

Players with Most Maiden Overs in India in Tests

Player Country Matches Wickets BBI BBM Average ER 5W/10W
Nathan Lyon AUS 11 56 8/50 11/99 27.35 3.16 5/1
Derek Underwood ENG 16 54 5/84 9/173 26.51 2.03 1/0
Richie Benaud AUS 8 52 7/72 11/105 18.38 1.94 5/1
Courtney Walsh WI 7 43 6/79 9/94 18.55 2.87 3/0
Muttiah Muralidaran SL 11 40 7/100 8/218 45.45 3.16 2/0
Lance Gibbs WI 9 39 7/98 9/143 23.38 1.84 3/0
Wes Hall WI 8 38 6/50 11/126 20.94 2.7 2/1
John Lever ENG 8 37 7/46 10/70 19.75 2.74 3/1
Andy Roberts WI 7 37 7/64 12/121 19.81 2.77 3/1
James Anderson ENG 14 37 4/40 6/79 29.2 2.65 0/0

 

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

