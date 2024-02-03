IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Classic Anderson lights up Vizag with swing and seam

Follow India vs England 2nd Test Live score and match updates here
|Most experienced pacers
|Minimum 50 wickets in Asia
|Name
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|James Anderson
|29
|85
|26.39
|Dale Steyn
|22
|92
|24.12
|Glenn McGrath
|19
|72
|23.03
|Malcolm Marshall
|19
|71
|23.06
|Courtney Walsh
|17
|77
|20.53
|Shaun Pollock
|17
|60
|23.18
|Tim Southee
|17
|58
|26.5
|Mitchell Starc
|17
|52
|30.42
|Trent Boult
|17
|50
|31.7
Players with Most Maiden Overs in India in Tests
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Wickets
|BBI
|BBM
|Average
|ER
|5W/10W
|Nathan Lyon
|AUS
|11
|56
|8/50
|11/99
|27.35
|3.16
|5/1
|Derek Underwood
|ENG
|16
|54
|5/84
|9/173
|26.51
|2.03
|1/0
|Richie Benaud
|AUS
|8
|52
|7/72
|11/105
|18.38
|1.94
|5/1
|Courtney Walsh
|WI
|7
|43
|6/79
|9/94
|18.55
|2.87
|3/0
|Muttiah Muralidaran
|SL
|11
|40
|7/100
|8/218
|45.45
|3.16
|2/0
|Lance Gibbs
|WI
|9
|39
|7/98
|9/143
|23.38
|1.84
|3/0
|Wes Hall
|WI
|8
|38
|6/50
|11/126
|20.94
|2.7
|2/1
|John Lever
|ENG
|8
|37
|7/46
|10/70
|19.75
|2.74
|3/1
|Andy Roberts
|WI
|7
|37
|7/64
|12/121
|19.81
|2.77
|3/1
|James Anderson
|ENG
|14
|37
|4/40
|6/79
|29.2
|2.65
|0/0