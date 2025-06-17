IND vs ENG: Bumrah explains why he didn't take India's Test captaincy

The Indian cricket team is all set to start their five-match Test series against England at Leeds, Headingley, starting June 20. The Test series will also be the first time when India’s new red-ball skipper,, will take the field as the new leader of the team. But before that, star Indian pacer and former vice-captainspoke to Sky Sports on Tuesday, where he discussed his decision to skip India’s red-ball captaincy role. While many speculated on why he wasn’t named captain despite leading India to a win in Perth and being considered a natural leader, Bumrah clarified that the move was entirely his own.

Bumrah said that while his body is in good shape post a hectic IPL, he has been training carefully to adjust to the rigours of Test cricket. Transitioning from T20 to red-ball cricket is workload-driven, he said, noting how the team gradually increased overs during warm-ups and intra-squad games.

According to him, he had communicated to the BCCI during the IPL that his body might not be able to sustain the demands of captaining across five Tests. Citing advice from medical staff and personal introspection, Bumrah said it wouldn’t have been fair to the team to have a split captaincy during such a crucial series. His focus, he stressed, was on longevity and contributing fully as a player.

On the question of whether he’ll bowl shorter spells this series, he was non-committal but acknowledged the importance of being smart. “I’m not getting younger, and I want to continue playing all three formats,” he said.

Bumrah on Gambhir’s influence

Bumrah also shed light on the role of Gautam Gambhir, who recently took over as head coach. He described Gambhir as someone who offers tactical inputs through one-on-one chats rather than team-wide instructions. In a transitioning squad, Bumrah said Gambhir’s calm and composed style is proving valuable.