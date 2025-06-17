Former Indian quick Siddharth Kaul enters 2025 Big Bash League draft

Former India pacer Siddharth Kaul has registered himself for the men's Big Bash League (BBL) draft while 15 compatriots did the same for the women's tournament, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.
Kaul, who played three ODIs and as many T20Is for India before retiring from international cricket last November, is the lone Indian male player to have registered himself for the BBL draft to be held here on Thursday.
Legendary England fast bowler James Anderson is among more than 600 players from around the world to have registered themselves for the league. If picked, Anderson would become the oldest player in the league at 43.
Kanika Ahuja, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League and also made her T20I debut for India earlier this year, is among the 15 women's players from India.
The other Indian women's players include Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Yastika Bhatia, who have played in the WBBL in the past.
The list also includes S Meghana, Arundhati Reddy, Pratika Rawal, U-19 T20 World Cup winning captain Niki Prasad, Uma Chetry, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra and a few others.
