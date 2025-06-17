Ravichandran Ashwin receives clean chit in ball-tampering charges in TNPL

Madurai Panthers raise concerns over ball condition

The controversy began when the Siechem Madurai Panthers submitted a formal complaint, claiming the ball had deteriorated unusually during their innings. Coach Shijit Chandran alleged that the Dindigul players may have used chemically treated towels to tamper with the ball. He noted that the batters experienced difficulty after the powerplay, describing the sound at contact as similar to hitting "a stone instead of a cricket ball". The complaint was initially directed to the Madurai franchise’s CEO before reaching TNPL authorities.

TNPL officials find no wrongdoing

Responding to the complaint, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan dismissed the accusations after reviewing match-day reports. He clarified that the towels in question were standard issue from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and available to both teams. According to him, match officials, including the umpires and referee, monitored the ball consistently and had raised no concerns during play. He described the complaint as speculative and lacking any verifiable proof.