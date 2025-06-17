Home / Cricket / News / Ravichandran Ashwin receives clean chit in ball-tampering charges in TNPL

The controversy began when the Siechem Madurai Panthers submitted a formal complaint, claiming the ball had deteriorated unusually during their innings vs Dindigul Dragons

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin during TNPL 2025
Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been cleared of ball-tampering allegations made during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 match involving his team, Dindigul Dragons, and the Siechem Madurai Panthers. The charges stemmed from Madurai’s accusation that foreign substances were used to alter the condition of the ball during their clash in Salem on June 14. However, after a comprehensive internal review, TNPL officials confirmed that there was no breach of rules or evidence of malpractice. Ashwin, who captains defending champions Dindigul Dragons, played a key role in his side's dominant victory in that match, partnering Shivam Singh in a successful chase. 

Madurai Panthers raise concerns over ball condition

The controversy began when the Siechem Madurai Panthers submitted a formal complaint, claiming the ball had deteriorated unusually during their innings. Coach Shijit Chandran alleged that the Dindigul players may have used chemically treated towels to tamper with the ball. He noted that the batters experienced difficulty after the powerplay, describing the sound at contact as similar to hitting "a stone instead of a cricket ball". The complaint was initially directed to the Madurai franchise’s CEO before reaching TNPL authorities.

TNPL officials find no wrongdoing

Responding to the complaint, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan dismissed the accusations after reviewing match-day reports. He clarified that the towels in question were standard issue from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and available to both teams. According to him, match officials, including the umpires and referee, monitored the ball consistently and had raised no concerns during play. He described the complaint as speculative and lacking any verifiable proof.
 
Kannan also offered Madurai the option to escalate the matter, requesting them to provide concrete video, photographic or testimonial evidence by June 17 if they sought an independent investigation.

Ashwin-led Dindigul stays focused amid noise

Despite the off-field drama, Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons continued their strong title defence. The side chased down a target of 151 in under 13 overs, thanks to an explosive start from openers Ashwin and Shivam Singh. With back-to-back wins under their belt, the Dragons look well on course for another deep TNPL campaign.
 

