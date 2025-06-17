ICC to consider 4-day Test match format in WTC 2025-27 cycle: Report

This change, if formalised, could allow more frequent and longer series for emerging teams without putting too much strain on their schedules or finances. The current format will remain in place for the 2025–27 cycle, which begins this week with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh.

Jay Shah in favour of flexible formats

ICC Chair Jay Shah has reportedly backed the idea of introducing four-day Tests during discussions held at Lord’s during the recent WTC final. His support signals growing interest in making Test cricket more inclusive, especially for nations that struggle to host five-day games due to budget and time constraints.

Why four-day Tests make sense for smaller boards

The proposed shift could allow a full three-match Test series to be played in under three weeks. This would make scheduling easier and reduce operational costs significantly. The playing conditions would be slightly adjusted, with each day expected to feature a minimum of 98 overs—up from the current 90—to ensure competitive balance.