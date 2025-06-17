Home / Cricket / News / ICC to consider 4-day Test match format in WTC 2025-27 cycle: Report

ICC to consider 4-day Test match format in WTC 2025-27 cycle: Report

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has reportedly backed the idea of introducing four-day Tests during discussions held at Lord's during the recent WTC final

test cricket
Indian Test team (REUTERS)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a move that could reshape the future of Test cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to approve four-day Test matches for smaller nations in the 2027–29 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. According to a report in The Guardian, the idea is to make the format more accessible and cost-effective for countries with limited resources, while retaining traditional five-day Tests for marquee series involving India, England and Australia.
 
This change, if formalised, could allow more frequent and longer series for emerging teams without putting too much strain on their schedules or finances. The current format will remain in place for the 2025–27 cycle, which begins this week with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh. 

Jay Shah in favour of flexible formats

ICC Chair Jay Shah has reportedly backed the idea of introducing four-day Tests during discussions held at Lord’s during the recent WTC final. His support signals growing interest in making Test cricket more inclusive, especially for nations that struggle to host five-day games due to budget and time constraints.

Why four-day Tests make sense for smaller boards

The proposed shift could allow a full three-match Test series to be played in under three weeks. This would make scheduling easier and reduce operational costs significantly. The playing conditions would be slightly adjusted, with each day expected to feature a minimum of 98 overs—up from the current 90—to ensure competitive balance.
 
South Africa’s limited Test schedule, even after their dramatic WTC title win over Australia at Lord’s, has brought more attention to the gap in opportunities between the top and bottom tiers of Test-playing nations.

Big Three to stick with five-day tradition

While the move would benefit smaller boards, traditional rivalries like the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will remain five-day affairs. India, Australia and England are expected to continue playing full five-Test series against each other, preserving the grandeur and intensity of the game’s oldest format.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ravichandran Ashwin receives clean chit in ball-tampering charges in TNPL

Angelo Mathews wants Sri Lanka to play more Test cricket in coming years

Harbhajan wants India to play both Kuldeep and Jadeja against England

Rahul to Gill: Indian players eyeing multiple records during ENG Tests

BCCI to reform process of age determination test for junior cricket

Topics :ICCICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story