New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to retire post Women's World Cup 2025

The 35-year-old, who has captained the White Ferns since 2020, stated that the time felt right to begin stepping back and that she was grateful to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for accommodating a flexible arrangement.

Her leadership has been equally impactful, guiding New Zealand to a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and to their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title last year.

Devine’s contributions to New Zealand cricket have been immense. Across 152 ODIs, she has scored 3,990 runs at an average of 31.66, including eight centuries. In T20Is, she has amassed 3,431 runs in 146 matches. Her impact with the ball has also been significant, with 107 ODI and 119 T20I wickets to her name. Despite never featuring in a Test match, Devine has been a cornerstone of the White Ferns set-up.

Support from NZC and transition plans

Liz Green, NZC’s head of women’s high performance, affirmed the board’s support for Devine’s decision to reduce her workload while remaining available for select T20 appearances. NZC CEO Scott Weenink echoed the sentiment, calling her an extraordinary leader who would continue to play an influential role even beyond a full-time contract.

Devine will lead New Zealand into the World Cup campaign, beginning with a high-stakes clash against Australia on October 1 in Indore.