Home / Cricket / News / Jos Buttler expects Gill to be combination of Rohit, Virat as Test skipper

Jos Buttler expects Gill to be combination of Rohit, Virat as Test skipper

Buttler, who played under Gill at the Titans during IPL 2025, spoke highly of the young captain's temperament

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s transition into a new era of Test cricket has brought Shubman Gill into the spotlight, and former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler believes the youngster is cut from a rare cloth. According to Buttler, Gill’s leadership style could be a unique blend of Virat Kohli’s passion and Rohit Sharma’s composed demeanour. Having observed Gill closely during IPL 2025 with the Gujarat Titans, Buttler shared that while Gill carries elements from his two illustrious predecessors, he ultimately possesses a personality distinctively his own. With India’s batting giants Kohli and Rohit stepping away from the red-ball format, the onus now falls on the 24-year-old to guide a youthful Indian side through a challenging English summer, starting June 20 at Headingley. 
 

A leader who mixes passion with poise

Buttler, who played under Gill at the Titans during IPL 2025, spoke highly of the young captain’s temperament. He noted that while Gill speaks in a calm and measured tone, his on-field presence reveals a competitive spirit and quiet intensity. Buttler likened his approach to a mix between Kohli’s fiery, confrontational style and Rohit’s cooler, more relaxed persona. However, he was quick to clarify that Gill isn’t merely imitating them but forging his own leadership path.

Handling pressure and legacy

Having spent significant time in India, Buttler acknowledged the immense public attention Indian cricketers face. He remarked that the role of India’s Test captain comes with a national spotlight few outside the country can truly grasp. According to him, Gill understands the pressure but aims to compartmentalise his roles as batter and skipper — something Buttler admitted he himself struggled with late in his England tenure.

The weight of the No. 4 shirt

Gill is also likely to take over the iconic No. 4 spot in the batting order — once held by legends like Tendulkar and Kohli. Buttler described the challenge as massive but fitting for someone who many now consider Indian cricket’s “prince”. With five Tests in England ahead, all eyes will be on Gill’s leadership and how he balances the expectations of a cricket-obsessed nation.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

