Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG ODIs: Rohit, Virat, Jadeja crucial for India's success - Raina

When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off, says Suresh Raina

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
With India gearing up for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England, which doubles as a critical preparatory ground for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared his insights on India senior batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. Offering his views on the team’s key players, Raina highlighted the roles of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja in India’s quest for success.
 
Rohit Sharma: The Aggressive Leader
 
Raina emphasised the importance of Rohit maintaining his attacking mindset as both a batter and captain. "I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cup—he was attacking even in the final. That approach is vital," said Raina.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
Praising Rohit’s leadership, he added, "Rohit is an attacking captain. The way he utilises his bowlers, like bringing in Mohammad Shami during critical phases or strategically using spinners, is commendable. This could be his last ICC trophy as captain. Winning the Champions Trophy would make him the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies—a phenomenal feat."
 
Raina also pointed out Rohit’s recent batting transformation. "After the ODI World Cup, his strike rate has soared to 119-120. When Rohit scores, it amplifies his captaincy as well. Scoring runs will be crucial for him to lead India effectively."
 
Virat Kohli: A Master of White-Ball Cricket 
Raina expressed confidence in Virat Kohli’s ability to deliver in the upcoming series. "When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. His record against England is unmatched, and playing at high-scoring venues like Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack will elevate his energy levels," Raina said.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here

He also emphasized the complementary relationship between Rohit and Virat. "Both have the skill to score big runs. Their past performances give them confidence, and if they are in form, India’s Champions Trophy campaign will get a massive boost."
 
Ravindra Jadeja: The Spin Kingpin
 
Discussing the spin department, Raina singled out Jadeja’s importance in ODIs. "Jadeja is a must-have in the team because of his all-round effectiveness. Kuldeep Yadav is returning from injury, and Axar Patel has been in great form. The pitches in Dubai may offer seam movement, but spin will be critical. Kuldeep, Axar, and Jadeja must be at their best," he said.
 
Raina concluded by underscoring the importance of team balance. "Rohit’s choice of team combination will play a crucial role in these matches and the tournament ahead."
 
As India prepares to face England, Raina’s words shed light on the key players and strategies that could define the team's success in both the ODI series and the Champions Trophy.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

