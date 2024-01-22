Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG Tests: Ben Stokes' men arrive in Hyderabad for 1st Test

IND vs ENG Tests: Ben Stokes' men arrive in Hyderabad for 1st Test

With Harry Brook pulling out of the series, batter Dan Lawrence was roped in as his replacement. Check the England full squad and the IND vs ENG Tests 2024 full schedule here

Ben Stokes. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
Ahead of India vs. England's five-match Test series, the England cricket team led by Ben Stokes arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. India and England are set to play a five-match Test series, which will begin on January 25.

The fifth and final test of the series will be played in Dharamsala, starting March 11. 

With Harry Brook pulling out of the series, batter Dan Lawrence was roped in as his replacement.

This time, Ben Stokes will lead a new-look England Test team for the series.

Debutants Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir were part of the England Lions squad that trained in the United Arab Emirates last month. Vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach joined them in the UAE to step up their preparations as they returned to Test duty following injury.
 

 
The absence of Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, and Will Jacks is significant. In India, James Anderson will lead the pace assault, with uncapped Gus Atkinson promoted from the limited-overs squad. The other pacers in the squad are Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

ALSO READ: India vs England Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming, squads

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was called up after being left out of the Ashes squad earlier this year. Jonny Bairstow is the team's other wicketkeeper. Ollie Pope and Leach are also back from injury.

England Test squad for India series: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

India vs England Tests 2024 full schedule, match timings
Date Match Time (IST) Venue
25th – 29th January 1st Test 09:30:00 Hyderabad
2nd – 6th February 2nd Test 09:30:00 Vizag
15th – 19th February 3rd Test 09:30:00 Rajkot
23rd – 27th February 4th Test 09:30:00 Ranchi
7th – 11th March 5th Test 09:30:00 Dharamsala

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamBen Stokes

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

