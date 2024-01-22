IND vs ENG Tests: Ben Stokes' men arrive in Hyderabad for 1st Test

Ahead of India vs. England's five-match Test series, the England cricket team led by Ben Stokes arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. India and England are set to play a five-match Test series, which will begin on January 25.

The fifth and final test of the series will be played in Dharamsala, starting March 11.

With Harry Brook pulling out of the series, batter Dan Lawrence was roped in as his replacement.

This time, Ben Stokes will lead a new-look England Test team for the series.

Debutants Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir were part of the England Lions squad that trained in the United Arab Emirates last month. Vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach joined them in the UAE to step up their preparations as they returned to Test duty following injury.











ALSO READ: India vs England Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming, squads The absence of Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, and Will Jacks is significant. In India, James Anderson will lead the pace assault, with uncapped Gus Atkinson promoted from the limited-overs squad. The other pacers in the squad are Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was called up after being left out of the Ashes squad earlier this year. Jonny Bairstow is the team's other wicketkeeper. Ollie Pope and Leach are also back from injury.





India vs England Tests 2024 full schedule, match timings Date Match Time (IST) Venue 25th – 29th January 1st Test 09:30:00 Hyderabad 2nd – 6th February 2nd Test 09:30:00 Vizag 15th – 19th February 3rd Test 09:30:00 Rajkot 23rd – 27th February 4th Test 09:30:00 Ranchi 7th – 11th March 5th Test 09:30:00 Dharamsala England Test squad for India series: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

