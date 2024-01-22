India vs England Test series: Stats, records and head-to-head results





Check match details of India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad The Indian team will be up against England in a five-match series starting Thursday, January 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The India vs England Tests date back to a pre-independence era when the two teams played their first Tests in 1932, and in over 90-year history, many stellar records have been created.

India vs England Head to Head in Tests

India and England have faced each other in 131 Tests in 90 years and the Three Lions have the upper hand, winning 50 matches while India have won only 31. 50 matches have ended in a draw. In India, the two teams have played in 64 Tests with the hosts winning 22 of them, The Three Lions have had 14 wins as well.





Team Span Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR England 1932-2022 131 50 31 50 0 0 India 1932-2022 131 31 50 50 0 0 When it comes to winning the series, England again dominate it with 19 series wins as compared to India’s 11. Five series have ended in a draw. In India, the two teams have played 16 series and the hosts have won 8 of them while the visitors England have won five. Three series have ended in a draw. The last series win for England came in 2012.

India vs England Test: Highest and Lowest Team Totals

India scored 759/7 and declared the innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in 2016 to record their highest total against England in Test cricket. England scored 710/9 and declared their innings at Edgbaston in Birmingham in 2011.

When it comes to the lowest team totals in Test cricket between India and England, it is once again India who hold the record. Their score of 42 all-out at Lord’s in 1974. England’s lowest total in Tests against India is 81, which was recorded on their last tour of India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the day-night Test.

IND vs ENG Tests: Highest and Lowest Victory Margins

The biggest victory in the battle between India and England in Tests has been recorded by the English, They beat India by an innings and 285 runs at Lord’s in 1974. The smallest victory margin by runs is in India's name as they beat the English by 28 runs in 1972. The record for the smallest victory margin by wickets is also in Incdia’s name as they defeated the English by four wickets in 1971 and 1973.

Most Runs by a Player in India vs England Tests





Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart in most runs scored by a better in Tests between India and England. However, Joe Root is close on his heels and needs only nine more runs to get over the Indian maestro. While Sachin has scored 2535 runs in 32 matches with seven centuries and 13 fifties, Root has 2526 runs in only 25 matches at an average of 63.35 with nine centuries and 10 fifties to his name.

Most Runs in a Series

When it comes to the record of most runs scored in a series by a player in Tests between India and England, Graham Gooch once again holds the record with 752 runs in a three-match series in 1990. It was the same series in which he hit 333 in an innings. He hit three centuries and two fifties in that series.

Highest Individual Score in IND vs ENG Tests

Graham Gooch of England holds the record for the highest individual score by a player in the India-England Tests. He scored 333 at Lord’s in 1990. For India, this record is in the name of Karun Nair who smashed unbeaten 303 in the third match of his career. It was his debut Test series when England toured India in 2016.

Most Ducks by a Player in India vs England Tests

Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi recorded the most ducks in matches involving India and England in the Test format. The late spinner had 11 ducks to his name in 35 innings of 22 Tests between 1967 and 1979.

Most Sixes by a Player in IND vs ENG Tests





Ian Botham holds the record of hitting most sixes in Tests between India and England. The great all-rounder smashed 24 sixes in 17 innings of 14 matches. India's Rishabh Pant is not far behind as the wicket-keeper batter has hit 21 of them in 21 innings of his 12 matches. Unfortunately, Pant won't be part of the upcoming series due to injury.

Most wickets by a Player in India vs England Tests

James Anderson holds the record for most wickets taken by a bowler in Tests involving India and England. The Lancashire man has 139 wickets to his name in 35 Tests and is miles ahead of second-placed BS Chandrasekhar who took 95 wickets in 23 Tests. The 40-year-old Anderson still has a chance to increase his number of scalps as he will be playing in the upcoming five-match series.

Most Wickets in a Series

BS Chandrasekhar holds the record for most wickets in a series as he picked up 35 wickets in a five-match series when England toured India in 1972/73. Vinoo Mankad follows closely with 34 wickets in a series. It was during a five-match series in 1951/52.

Best bowling figures in Ind vs Eng Tests

The best bowling figures in India and England Tests can be divided into two categories.

Best Bowling Figures in an Innings

Fred Trueman of England has the best figures in an innings as he picked 8/31 against India in 1952 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Best Bowling Figures in a Match

The record for best bowling figures in a Test match is in the name of Ian Botham who took 13 wickets in a Test match in 1980 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Most 5-Wicket Hauls in India vs England Tests

The record for most five-wicket hauls in Tests involving India and England is held by BS Chandrasekhar as he has taken eight five-wicket hauls in 38 innings of 23 Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin and Anderson both have six-wicket hauls to their name and can take over Chandrasekhar in the upcoming five-match series.

Most Dismissals by Wicket-Keeper in India vs England Tests

MS Dhoni of India holds the record for most dismissals in Tests involving India and England as he has a total of 67 dismissals to his name which include catches and stumpings. He has 63 catches and four stumpings to his credit.

Most Dismissals in a Match

The record for most dismissals in a match is held by Bob Taylor, who recorded 10 catches in a match against India in 1980 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Most Dismissals in a Series

The record for most dismissals in a series by a wicket-keeper is held by Jos Buttler who took 18 catches on India’s tour of England in 2021-22. In that series, even Rishabh Pant had the same number of dismissals. But Pant did it in five matches while Buttler did the same in three matches.

Most Catches by a Player in India vs England Tests

The record for most catches by a non-wicketkeeping fielder in Tests involving India and England is held by Alastair Cook who took 38 catches in 30 Tests.

The record for most catches in a series involving India and England is the name of KL Rahul, who took 18 catches on India's tour of England in 2018.

The record for most catches in a match by a non-wicketkeeper fielder is in the name of Yajurvindra Singh, who took five catches in the second innings and two in the first innings to claim seven catches in a match.

Highest partnership in India vs England Tests

The highest partnership in the India-England Tests is in the name of Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell. The two of them added 350 runs for the third wicket at the Oval in 2011.

Most matches as a skipper in IND vs ENG Tests

Virat Kohli holds the record for most matches as captain in India vs England Tests. He has captained in 18 matches and won 10 of them. MS Dhoni captained in 15 Tests but won only three of them.

Most matches in Ind vs Eng Tests

Sunil Gavaskar has played most matches involving India and England in Test format. He has featured in 38 Tests. Anderson, who has featured in 35 Tests, has a chance to take over the Little Master.