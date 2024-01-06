Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG Tests: India A squad led by Easwaran to face England Lions

IND vs ENG Tests: India A squad led by Easwaran to face England Lions

England Lions will play three four-day games and a two-day game against India A in a series which will go on simultaneously with England's tour of India

India A team. Photo:X
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:34 PM IST
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, January 6, announced a 13-member India A team, led by Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran to face England Lions in a two-day warm-up game and a four-day First-Class match to be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The team includes most of the players who were part of the India A squad for the South Africa team recently.

Among the players selected, Akash Deep had received his maiden India call-up during the India-South Africa ODI series. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who was not picked up by any team in the IPL 2024 auctions in December 2023 was the most successful batter in South Africa for India A. He was the highest run-scorer for his side in South Africa, making 163 runs in the opening unofficial Test.

KS Bharat, part of the Indian Test squad in South Africa as the second wicket-keeping option alongside KL Rahul, has also been picked in the India A squad.

England Lions had earlier announced a 15-member squad for their India where they would play three four-day games and a two-day game. Josh Bohannon of Lancashire would lead the side which has names like Brydon Carse, Ollie Robinson, Keaton Jennings and Matt Potts in it.

India ‘A’ squad for 2-day warm-up fixture & first multi-day game against England Lions

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (WK), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Akash Deep

England Lions squad for India tour

Josh Bohannon (Lancashire, captain), Kasey Aldridge (Somerset), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jack Carson (Sussex), James Coles (Sussex), Matt Fisher (Yorkshire), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Tom Lawes (Surrey), Alex Lees (Durham), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Callum Parkinson (Durham), Matt Potts (Durham), Ollie Price (Gloucestershire), James Rew (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Durham)

England Lions tour of India schedule

England Lions Tour of India, 2024
Sr. No. Date Venue
1 12th – 13th January Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Ahmedabad
2 17th – 20th January Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

