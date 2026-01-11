IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?
The live telecast for the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Star Sports Network in India
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The live telecast for the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Star Sports Network in India
The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to field first. Captain's take after toss: Shubman Gill (India): We will bowl first. Try different combinations, try to see which suits us best, a challenge to bowl under dew. Looks like it will be a bit easier to bat under lights with the dew coming in. Playing a bit of VH matches, everyone looks in good form. The environment is good in the team. We'[re going with 6 bowlers. Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep the spinner. Siraj, Prasidh and Hrashit the pacers. Michael Bracewell (New Zealand): We would have bowled first, but happy to bat. We have been used to the weather and have some great net sessions. It's a big series for us, a proud moment every time we play for New Zealand. We're playing a WC in India and it's a big advantage for us. New faces, but some experience as well. Might play a bit lower - Kristian Clarke makes his debut today, Aditya Ashok is our main spinner India vs New Zealand playing 11 for 1st ODI: India's playing vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna New Zealand's first playing 11 vs India: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok
|India vs New Zealand 1st ODI broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Live Telecast
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App / Website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
|Australia
|Fox Sports / Channel 7
|Kayo Sports
|Middle East
|BeIN Sports
|BeIN Connect
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|Europe (Selected)
|Local Sports Channels
|YuppTV
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 12:29 PM IST