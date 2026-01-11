IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India and New Zealand are locking horns today in the opening ODI of a three-match series, with the hosts keen to fine-tune combinations while maintaining momentum in the longer format.

When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.

The first match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 11).

What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host the India vs New Zealand first ODI match on January 11.

What is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live toss time?

The toss for the first ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 pm IST.

What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live match will begin at 1.30 pm IST.