IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Injured Rishabh Pant ruled out of three-match series

India’s preparations for the One-day International (ODI) series against New Zealand suffered a setback on the eve of the opener, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ruled out of the three-match contest after sustaining an injury during practice in Vadodara.

Pant picked up the injury on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, where the Indian team was holding an optional net session ahead of the first ODI on Sunday, January 11. Pant was hit by a delivery during batting practice and was subsequently advised not to take part in the series.

Injury blow during optional practice session

Pant, who was undergoing a batting session in the nets, was struck by a delivery from a sidearm specialist. He was seen in visible discomfort and reportedly writhing in pain on the ground, prompting immediate attention from the team’s medical staff.

According to media reports, the team physio and doctor assessed the injury on the spot and concluded that it was serious enough to rule him out of the three-match series. However, there was no official word from the team management or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the time of publication. However, several reports indicated that Pant is expected to leave the Indian camp on Sunday morning. The timeline for his return to competitive cricket remains unclear. Selection implications for India

Pant was named as the second-choice wicketkeeper in the ODI squad, behind KL Rahul, who is expected to take the gloves in the series opener. As a result, India do not face an immediate selection crisis for Sunday’s match. However, the selectors are likely to name a replacement for the remainder of the series. Ishan Kishan, who is the preferred wicketkeeper in the T20 format, is among the leading contenders to be drafted into the ODI squad in Pant’s absence. Fitness concerns continue for Pant The latest injury adds to a growing list of fitness setbacks for Pant, whose career has been repeatedly interrupted in recent years. His rise in international cricket was halted by a horrific car accident in December 2022, which kept him out of action for an extended period and forced him to miss both international cricket and the Indian Premier League.

More recently, during India’s tour of England last summer, Pant suffered a finger injury that later restricted his involvement in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Saturday’s incident has once again raised concerns about his durability as he attempts to regain consistency across formats. India’s preparations ahead of first ODI Saturday was designated as an optional practice day, with several senior players choosing to fine-tune their preparations. Besides Pant, those who trained included Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer. Captain Shubman Gill also made an appearance at the ground, balancing his on-field preparation with media duties ahead of the series. Despite Pant’s injury, the team went ahead with its training programme as scheduled.