IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?
New Zealand has been impressive across all departments, with their top order firing and both spinners and pacers delivering strong performances.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
|India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Live Telecast
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App / Website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
|Australia
|Fox Sports / Channel 7
|Kayo Sports
|Middle East
|BeIN Sports
|BeIN Connect
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|Europe (Selected)
|Local Sports Channels
|YuppTV
First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 12:47 PM IST