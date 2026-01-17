Mohammed Siraj takes the blame for India's Rajkot ODI loss vs New Zealand

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand third ODI in Indore on Sunday, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj addressed the media at a press conference on Saturday, where he accepted responsibility for India’s defeat in the second ODI in Rajkot.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Match preview, toss timings, live streaming Siraj admitted that India missed a crucial moment in the field, most importantly his dropped catch of Daryl Mitchell, which eventually cost them the match. With the three-match series locked at 1-1, the decider at the Holkar Stadium has now become a high-stakes contest for both teams.

Rare situation in India Siraj said that series deciders at home do not come often for India, which is why the team is approaching Sunday’s match with a knockout-like mindset. He noted that India had won the first ODI before slipping up in Rajkot, creating a high-pressure scenario in the final game. According to him, senior players in the dressing room have been guiding the team well, helping them stay calm despite the tense situation. Mitchell remains the biggest threat Siraj acknowledged that Daryl Mitchell has once again been New Zealand’s most dangerous batter against India. Mitchell scored 84 in the first ODI and followed it up with an unbeaten 131 in Rajkot to win the Player of the Match award.

Siraj explained that India had a clear plan to dismiss him early, but the missed catch changed the course of the game. He added that Mitchell’s ability to handle spin, rotate strike, and build innings in the middle overs made him an even tougher challenge for Indian bowlers. No major concern over bowling Despite conceding a big total in Rajkot, Siraj insisted that India’s bowling unit was not underperforming. He said that sometimes a single breakthrough can change everything — confidence, momentum, and pressure. Siraj also pointed out that the Rajkot pitch was batter-friendly, with little dew and good carry, but India would look to take early wickets in Indore.