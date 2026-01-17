India and Bangladesh skipper avoid handshake during toss in U19 WC match

The simmering political tensions between India and Bangladesh spilled over onto the cricket field on Saturday as the captains of the two Under-19 teams chose not to exchange the customary handshake before their ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A match. The unusual scene at the toss underscored how diplomatic strains have begun to reflect in sporting engagements between the two nations, even at the junior level.

After rain delayed proceedings, India captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar walked out for the toss. While they stood face to face for the coin flip, observers noted the absence of the traditional pre-match pleasantries that are typically seen in ICC events. There was no handshake either before or after the toss, an act that immediately drew attention from broadcasters and officials present at the venue.

the development comes against a backdrop of deteriorating bilateral relations between the two countries. Over recent weeks, political rhetoric has intensified, and several protests have taken place across India over allegations concerning the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh. These tensions appear to have filtered into the sporting arena, breaking long-standing traditions of mutual respect in cricket.