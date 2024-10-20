Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs NZ 1st Test: How Bengaluru weather could help India eke out a win?

IND vs NZ 1st Test: How Bengaluru weather could help India eke out a win?

As New Zealand look to win their first Test in India in 36 years, let us take a look at the Bengaluru weather forecast and hourly rain prediction on October 20 - Day 5 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru weather report today

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru weather report today

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tom Latham's New Zealand cricket team is on the cusp of history despite a gallant fightback from India to score 462 in their second innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The BlackCaps needed just 107 runs to win on the fifth and final day of the Test match and anything could have happened today if India took early wickets. 

New Zealand chasing history in Bengaluru

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The last time New Zealand won a Test match in India was way back in 1989 when Sir Richard Hadlee was still an active Test cricketer and got 10 wickets at the Wankhede to ensure a huge 136-run win.
 

India cricket team
India cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
How Bengaluru weather could emerge as blessing in disguise for India? 

More From This Section

Image via Twitter

Champions Trophy: Play in Pak, return home same day, PCB proposal to India

Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy

Ishan Kishan set to comeback in national fold with India A's Australia tour

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB not willing to move Champions Trophy 2025 final out of Lahore

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan

Mohd Rizwan could be Pakistan cricket team's new white-ball captain

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet retained as India captain for NZ ODIs, Richa to miss series


However, Bengaluru weather could help India's chances of winning on Sunday. With inclement weather predicted by many different weather agencies, if New Zealand could get fewer overs to chase down 107 runs, then Rohit Sharma's men would pile up the pressure and swing the game in their favour. 

Check India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 full scorecard and match updates here

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru weather report today

Benglauru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has the best drainage facility in the world. When it rained for over two hours on Day 4 of IND vs NZ first Test, it took only 45 minutes to get the ground ready for the resumption of play. With inclement weather predicted throughout the day, will India stop Kiwis to win their first match in India in 36 years. Keep checking this space for the latest on Bengaluru weather and India vs New Zealand 1st Test.
 
So what is the weather forecast and rain prediction for Bengaluru today (October 20)? Business Standard would take a look at the forecast of two weather agencies to get a clearer picture

Bengaluru weather forecast by Accuweather.com

According to Accuweather.com, thunderstorms can occur from 9 AM onwards to 11 AM today. During this period, the chances of rain are more than 50 per cent. 

However, Bengaluru's weather is likely to improve after 11 AM, as the sun could come out, and intermittent clouds are expected until 1 PM. 

The rainy clouds are expected to return at 2 PM IST as there is a prediction of thunderstorm till 4 PM IST.

Bengaluru weather forecast by the Weather Channel

The weather prediction by the Weather Channel differs from that of Accuweather. 

According to the weather channel, there is a chance of thunderstorms from 7 in the morning till 8:15 AM. The forecast further suggests only 17 per cent of rainfall till 11 AM IST. 

But the rainy weather is expected to return after 11:15 AM IST. There is 55 per cent to 75 per cent chance of rainfall from 11:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST. 

Bengaluru weather hourly rain forecast today
Bengaluru weather hourly rain forecast today

Also Read

IND vs NZ 1st Test highlights

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test Day 4: Heavy rain stops play in Bengaluru

Sarfaraz Khan

India vs New Zealand: Sarfaraz Khan scores maiden Test century for India

Virat Kohli

IND vs NZ: Kohli's wicket at the end of the day was huge for us - Rachin

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

IND vs NZ: Hopefully batters will give us defendable total - Kuldeep

Rohit sharma, Rohit

IND vs NZ: Rohit took ownership of decision as a leader - VVS Laxman

Topics : India vs New Zealand India New Zealand Cricket ICC World Test Championship India cricket team weather forecasts weather forecast Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon