Kohli pips Sangakkara to become 2nd highest run-scorer in cricket history

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli continues to stack up records to his name as he has now broken Kumar Sangakkara’s record for most runs in international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined) during the first ODI against New Zealand at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. He overcame Sangarakara's total of 28,016 runs in the 19th over of India innings . He became the second highest run scorer in world cricket history when he collected a single off Bracewell on the fifth ball of the over.

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar, with a total of 34,357 international runs, is the only batter ahead of Kohli on the list now, while Joe Root, at the number nine spot with 22,166 runs to his name, is the only active batter behind him.