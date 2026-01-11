Virat Kohli falls in nervous nineties for 8th time in 309 ODI innings

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon as he played yet another match-defining knock while leading the chase for India in the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli came out to bat after India lost Rohit Sharma early in the 301-run chase and scored a brilliant 93 runs off just 91 balls, with the help of eight fours and one six. Kohli, who already leads the list of players with the most centuries in ODIs, missed the chance of closing the gap on Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs), as he still remains on 84 overall tons in international cricket.