Virat Kohli falls in nervous nineties for 8th time in 309 ODI innings

Kohli missed the chance of scoring his 85th international ton after being dismissed seven short of the three-digit mark against New Zealand

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 8:51 PM IST
India’s star batter Virat Kohli is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon as he played yet another match-defining knock while leading the chase for India in the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium on Sunday.
 
Kohli came out to bat after India lost Rohit Sharma early in the 301-run chase and scored a brilliant 93 runs off just 91 balls, with the help of eight fours and one six. Kohli, who already leads the list of players with the most centuries in ODIs, missed the chance of closing the gap on Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs), as he still remains on 84 overall tons in international cricket.
 
Earlier in the innings, when Kohli reached the 42-run mark in his innings, he broke Kumar Sangakkara’s record for the most runs in international cricket and climbed to number two spot in the list. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar is the only player ahead of him on that list too. 

Players with most centuries in international cricket

Player Span Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Hundreds Fifties
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 664 782 34357 248* 100 164
V Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 556 623 27975 254* 85 145
RT Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 560 668 27483 257 71 146
KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 594 666 28016 319 63 153
JH Kallis (SA) 1995-2014 519 617 25534 224 62 149
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2026 381 503 22166 262 60 114
HM Amla (SA) 2004-2019 349 437 18672 311* 55 88
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2015 652 725 25957 374 54 136
BC Lara (WI) 1990-2007 430 521 22358 400* 53 111
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 505 538 20048 264 50 111
SPD Smith (AUS) 2010-2026 360 429 17657 239 49 84
DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 383 474 18995 335* 49 98
KS Williamson (NZ) 2010-2025 376 449 19292 251 48 103
R Dravid (IND) 1996-2012 509 605 24208 270 48 146
AB de Villiers (SA) 2004-2018 420 484 20014 278* 47 109

Full list of Kohli’s nervous 90’s in ODIs

Score Opposition Ground Date
91 v Bangladesh Mirpur 07-Jan-10
94 v West Indies Kingston 16-Jun-11
99 v West Indies Visakhapatnam 24-Nov-13
91 v Australia W.A.C.A 12-Jan-16
92 v Australia Eden Gardens 21-Sep-17
95 v New Zealand Dharamsala 22-Oct-23
93 v New Zealand Vadodara 11-Jan-26
 
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

