Virat Kohli falls in nervous nineties for 8th time in 309 ODI innings
Kohli missed the chance of scoring his 85th international ton after being dismissed seven short of the three-digit mark against New Zealand
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2013
|664
|782
|34357
|248*
|100
|164
|V Kohli (IND)
|2008-2025
|556
|623
|27975
|254*
|85
|145
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1995-2012
|560
|668
|27483
|257
|71
|146
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|2000-2015
|594
|666
|28016
|319
|63
|153
|JH Kallis (SA)
|1995-2014
|519
|617
|25534
|224
|62
|149
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012-2026
|381
|503
|22166
|262
|60
|114
|HM Amla (SA)
|2004-2019
|349
|437
|18672
|311*
|55
|88
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|1997-2015
|652
|725
|25957
|374
|54
|136
|BC Lara (WI)
|1990-2007
|430
|521
|22358
|400*
|53
|111
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2025
|505
|538
|20048
|264
|50
|111
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|2010-2026
|360
|429
|17657
|239
|49
|84
|DA Warner (AUS)
|2009-2024
|383
|474
|18995
|335*
|49
|98
|KS Williamson (NZ)
|2010-2025
|376
|449
|19292
|251
|48
|103
|R Dravid (IND)
|1996-2012
|509
|605
|24208
|270
|48
|146
|AB de Villiers (SA)
|2004-2018
|420
|484
|20014
|278*
|47
|109
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|91
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|07-Jan-10
|94
|v West Indies
|Kingston
|16-Jun-11
|94
|v West Indies
|Kingston
|16-Jun-11
|99
|v West Indies
|Visakhapatnam
|24-Nov-13
|91
|v Australia
|W.A.C.A
|12-Jan-16
|92
|v Australia
|Eden Gardens
|21-Sep-17
|95
|v New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|22-Oct-23
|93
|v New Zealand
|Vadodara
|11-Jan-26
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 8:51 PM IST