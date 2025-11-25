Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / T20 World Cup 2026 starts on Feb 7: 8 venues to host 55 matches

T20 World Cup 2026 starts on Feb 7: 8 venues to host 55 matches

ICC announced the 2026 T20 World Cup schedule with 55 matches from Feb 7-Mar 8. Super Eight starts Feb 21, semifinals on Mar 4-5, and the final on Mar 8.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement

Dignitaries at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement event in Mumbai

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the schedule for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, confirming that the expanded tournament will feature 55 matches across India and Sri Lanka. The event will begin on February 7, with the Super Eight round starting on February 21, followed by the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.
 
The showpiece, co-hosted across eight venues—five in India and three in Sri Lanka—will run until March 8. 
 
India, Pakistan placed together in Group A
 
Traditional rivals India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group A, setting up another high-stakes chapter in one of cricket's most followed rivalries. The two sides will face off on February 15 at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, their first meeting since the heated 2025 Asia Cup clashes.
 

Also Read

All you need to know about ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule, groups, venue, format, live streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement HIGHLIGHTS: IND vs PAK on Feb 15; Final on March 8

T20 World Cup 2026 dates

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India schedule, IND vs PAK match date, streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 dates

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule to be revealed on November 25 in Mumbai

Gautam Gambhir

We still have three months to get where we want to be: Gambhir on T20 WC

 
As part of an agreement between the BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka, either in Colombo or Kandy.
 
India’s route through the Group Stage
 
Defending champions India will open their campaign on February 7 against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. They then travel to Delhi to play Namibia on February 12 before heading to Colombo for the marquee contest against Pakistan.
 
Their group-stage campaign concludes in Ahmedabad on February 18, where they face the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
 
India’s league-stage schedule:
 
Feb 7: vs USA, Mumbai
 
Feb 12: vs Namibia, Delhi
 
Feb 15: vs Pakistan, Colombo
 
Feb 18: vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad
 
Wide Field of Contenders Across Four Groups
 
Alongside India and Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia complete Group A.
 
Group B includes Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman, while Group C pits England against West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy.
 
In Group D, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE will compete for Super Eight berths. 
 
Eight Host Venues
 
The 55 matches will be split across Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy, with the Super Eight fixtures also distributed among these centres.
The final venue will depend on Pakistan’s progression:
 
If Pakistan do not qualify: final in Ahmedabad
 
If Pakistan reach the final: final moves to Colombo
 
Super Eight, Semi-finals and Final
 
The Super Eight stage begins on February 21, with teams split into two groups (X and Y).
The fixtures run across:
 
February 21 to March 1
 
The semifinal match-ups are scheduled for:
 
March 4: Semi-final 1 (Kolkata/Colombo)
 
March 5: Semi-final 2 (Mumbai)
 
The final will be played on March 8.
 
Tournament Ambassador: Rohit Sharma
 
In a notable announcement, former India captain Rohit Sharma—who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title—has been appointed tournament ambassador.
 
Rohit, one of the most prolific hitters in T20 internationals, finished his career with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 140.89. His retirement last year came after guiding India to their first ICC title in 11 years, ending a drought that stretched back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

More From This Section

Asian Paints, BCCI partnership, Team India official partner, colour partner, Amit Syngle, cricket sponsorship, Indian cricket, brand partnership

Asian Paints signs 3-year BCCI partnership as Team India's colour partner

Sai Sudharshan

India lose early wickets chasing 549 as SA dominate Day 4 in Guwahati

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 4

SA declare 260/5, set India a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati Test

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4

What is the highest successful run chase for Team India in Test cricket?

Gautam Gambhir

Srikkanth slams Gambhir over inconsistent IND selections amid SA Test loss

Topics : Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team Australia cricket team Bangladesh cricket team South Africa cricket team West Indies cricket team England cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon